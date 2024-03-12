Leap To Fame.

Australia’s best pacer Leap To Fame won’t be coming to New Zealand’s richest race but we can still expect to see him on this side of the Tasman this year.

Fresh from winning the Miracle Mile at Menangle on Saturday night, Leap To Fame was withdrawn from slot negotiations for the $1 million Race By Grins on April 12 by his connections on Tuesday.

He was deemed to be slightly feeling the effects of his brave win over Sooner The Better on Saturday and trainer Grant Dixon thinks now is the best time for a break.

“He has had a busy summer and I don’t see many other gaps in the season where he can have a real break,” says Dixon.

“So while we would love to be there, he won’t be going, but longer-term we are very keen on the New Zealand Cup in November.”

Dixon has already stated the New Zealand Cup at Addington is a bucket list race for him and he believes it is the best chance to showcase Leap To Fame in New Zealand with the hope of securing quality Kiwi broodmares when he eventually heads to stud.

While the Leap To Fame team had originally indicated they were likely to do a deal to come to the Cambridge slot race, his withdrawal wasn’t a total shock and there had been suppport for others, namely Don’t Stop Dreaming and Merlin, in the Futures market before the decision was announced.

That pair now head the recalibrated market with Don’t Stop Dreaming the new $3 favourite, even though he was unplaced in both the Chariots Of Fire and Miracle Mile.

Merlin, who didn’t make the Miracle Mile, reached a new career peak when he overcame barrier 10 to sit parked and win a strong Free-For-All at Menangle on Saturday and he could end up challenging for Race by Grins favouritism should he draw well for the 2200m mobile.

Leap To Fame’s withdrawal will also increase the chances of other Australians signing to go to Cambridge.

Already two Australians are confirmed, in Better Eclipse and Rock N Roll Doo, who is likely to stay in New Zealand until the Auckland Cup in late May.

They sit alongside Merlin, Sooner The Better and Self Assured, who are confirmed locals, while Don’t Stop Dreaming and Old Town Road, who resumes at Alexandra Park on Friday night, look certain to be there.

So that would leave three slots, with Queensland pacer Speak The Truth high on shopping lists after his third in the Miracle Mile, while local pacers like Kango and late-moving smokeys in Republican Party and even the rejuvenated Mach Shard could be among the best of the remaining locals.

The most logical other pacer for slot holders to chase would be Ladies In Red, with the superstar Victorian mare guaranteed the ace draw under the race conditions, but her trainers have been very reluctant to travel to New Zealand before.

While the absence of Leap To Fame is a blow for the Race by Grins, it is unlikely to greatly affect the Cambridge crowd, which is just as much party-based as the other half who will be there for the racing.

The night also has the added attraction of the strongest trotting race in Australasia in years in the new $575,000 TAB Trot, which will have four Australians versus probably four Kiwis.

It will see Australia’s best two trotters Just Believe and Callmethebreeze up against the similarly talented Oscar Bonavena and Muscle Mountain, who resume their battles at Addington this Friday.

Two of Alexandra Park’s bigger age group races have received stakes boosts this week.

Friday’s Caduceus Club Ladyship Stakes has risen from $70,000 to $100,000 after two late payments to secure Coastal Babe and Southland filly Ruby Roe places in the final.

And an agreement between the Auckland Trotting Club and sponsors Woodlands Stud will see next week’s Northern Derby boosted from $150,000 to $200,000.