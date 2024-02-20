La Crique will contest the Group 1 Trackside Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic (1600m) on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Simon and Katrina Alexander are hopeful the best of La Crique’s season is yet to come, with the Group 1 winner heading south on Saturday to tackle the Group 1 Trackside Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic (1600m) at Ōtaki.

A daughter of Vadamos, La Crique resumed after a muddled spring campaign with a solid fourth-placed effort in the Group 2 Westbury Classic (1400m) on Karaka Millions Night last month, a run that gave the husband-and-wife training partnership confidence to target the Central Districts feature.

“I’m very pleased with how she came through that run, it was fresh-up for her whereas a lot of the other horses were having more of a grand finale,” Katrina Alexander said.

“I was very happy with how she found the line, it was all that we needed to see from her to make sure we’re on the right track.”

Despite several campaigns hindered by heavy tracks and soundness issues, La Crique’s record boasts multiple victories and placings at group level, topped by an outstanding performance to claim last season’s Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m).

The mare was a gallant second behind the now-retired Levante in last year’s edition of the Ōtaki WFA Classic, but Alexander is looking forward to stepping her up over further ground.

“She’s trained on super from the Westbury Classic and I believe we’re getting closer to the horse we know,” she said.

“Having said that, she’s a lot more mature now, she’s wanting the distance as opposed to being brilliant over the shorter distances, so it’ll be another progressive run for her. But we’re more than happy to be sending her to Ōtaki and seeing what she can do.”

La Crique has formed a successful partnership with in-form hoop Craig Grylls, who has been in the saddle in 10 of her 17 career starts, but with his commitments to last start Group 1 Thorndon Mile (1600m) winner Puntura, Matt Cameron will take the ride.

“Matt Cameron will ride her this time, Gryllsy understandably had to make a decision and Robbie’s team is very much in form at the moment,” Alexander said.

“We’re thrilled to have Matt on, and he seems to be very happy to take the ride. It’ll be interesting to see her with someone else on, it’s been a while since she’s had a change, so it’ll be good going forward to see how she behaves under a new jockey as well.”

Following Saturday’s race, Alexander is unsure of the path for La Crique but may look across the Tasman in search of suitable targets.

“She’s quite hard to place now to be perfectly honest, we need to see another good solid performance out of her,” she said.

“She may be an Australian proposition in the autumn, not necessarily for anything at the higher level, but she’s just coming right in her preparation now and if she continues to thrive that may be on the cards.

“She’s probably always been more of an autumn horse than spring, mostly due to seasonal conditions. It’s just a case of race-by-race, to enable us to pick the right path going forward.”

Alexander revealed another exciting prospect at Matamata this month, with debut runner Si Exquis flashing home into second over 1400m behind Darci’s Angel.

The Vadamos filly will appear second-up on Wednesday at Pukekohe, currently rated a $3.60 chance on the TAB Fixed market for the Ellerslie Events 1600.

“I was really pleased with her debut run at Matamata. She went against the track bias that day with a really strong performance as she has shown us in her work at home, so she ran up to our expectation,” Alexander said.

“She’s trained on really well. I’d be quite keen to get over a bit more ground and a longer straight, so I think Pukekohe will suit her nicely.”

Stablemate Chuckle’s Daughter has come off the ballot into the Auckland Co-Op Taxis 1200, Alexander looking forward to her resumption following a lengthy spell.

“She’s an older mare now and had a few issues in the past, but she’s a big powerful type and has been working very well,” she said.

“I would’ve liked to see a bit more moisture in the track for her, but she’s come to hand quicker than we had originally thought as her trackwork has indicated, which warrants her having a start now.

“Whether we then put her aside and wait for the softer track conditions later in the season, that may well be the case, but we’re looking forward to seeing her have a hit out as well.” – LOVERACING.NZ News Desk