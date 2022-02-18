Horse racing: La Crique being led down easy road to greatness

Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Trainer Katrina Alexander isn't worried about La Crique being too brilliant for the 2100m of the Avondale Guineas at Ellerslie today.

In fact she isn't worried about much, just helping her exciting filly be the best version of herself and if that leads to Derby greatness in a fortnight so be it.

Alexander and husband Simon train not only La Crique but talented gelding Te Toki, which gives them a powerful assault on today's $120,000 Guineas, the most important lead-up to the $1million Derby in two weeks.

They are part of a strong Guineas field, many with the breeding and strength to be genuine Derby horses as the staying phase of the three-year-old season gets serious.

The male team of Tutukaka, Field of Gold, White Noise, Marchand, Te Toki and a few others would make for a strong Avondale Guineas on their own but the fillies, The Perfect Pink and La Crique, add class to the crop and are the two favourites for today's group two.

While both have made a huge impression in a handful of starts some of the boy's trainers are drawing comfort from the hope a filly like La Crique, who was dazzling winning over 1600m at Trentham last start, maybe have too many fast-twitch muscle fibres for this Guineas or the Derby.

Breeding would suggest otherwise, with her sire Vadamos performing up to 2400m and being a son of Monsun, who has sired three Melbourne Cup winners.

La Crique's dam Destiny Cove finished her career winning over 2400m on a heavy 11 track at Trentham, which is about as tough as it gets in New Zealand racing without having to jump fences, so La Crique has the body and the blood.

Alexander says while La Crique is undoubtedly fast she hasn't changed her training in the last month to try and extend her out to the 2100m today and was lies ahead.

"I think if they can stay, they can stay and our training isn't about trying to make them something they aren't," she explains.

"Because of my dressage backround we work a lot on getting the horse to use themselves well, to gallop freely and push from behind and this filly does that beautifully.

"So she is where she needs to be for this challenge, healthy and happy in her work and most importantly sound."

La Crique has often raced on the speed but Alexander won't complicate jockey Craig Grylls's mind with a lot of instructions from a potentially tricky barrier 9, suggesting tactics are Grylls's job and he is pretty good as it.

If she settles midfield and races up to her potential La Crique may have too much speed for most of her male rivals but whether she can beat The Perfect Pink after covering more ground could decide the race.

The boys are no pushovers though with plenty already black type proven and Marchand another who has impressive sectionals in recent races, including outsprinting Te Toki last start.

"We ended up in front with him (Te Toki) last start but I think he is ready to be ridden off the speed and allowed to find his feet this week," says Alexander.

The Guineas is the clear highlight of today's meeting which also contains the Avondale Cup but racing fans will also be looking forward to the clash of Australia's speed demon sprinters coming in from Flemington at 6.25pm, headlined by Nature Strip and Home Affairs.