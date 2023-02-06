Horse racing: Kiwi driver eyes more success in Sydney

Kiwi driver Tim Williams wants to double down today.

Fresh from finally making an impression at the home of Sydney harness racing, Kiwi driver Tim Williams wants to double down tomorrow.

Williams won his first ever feature race at Menangle on Saturday night when BD Joe declared himself a contender for the A$1 million Miracle Mile by sitting parked to pace 1m 50.6s on his Australian debut.

It was a significant first strike for the Telfer/Cullen stable as they start to target Aussie riches from their ever-expanding empire which has grown to be the biggest harness racing operation in New Zealand, capped by a premiership win on December 31.

Senior partner Steve Telfer has sent three reps to the Sydney carnival which not only includes the Miracle Mile on March 4 but the NSW Derby and Oaks, as well as the Ladyship Mile, the market for the latter dominated by former Kiwi mares Stylish Memphis and Braeview Kelly.

For Williams, one of New Zealand’s best drivers, the win with BD Joe, was his first at Menangle on a premier Saturday night.

“I have driven here before and won a race on a Tuesday when I worked for All Stars, but Saturday night is a lot tougher,” says Williams. “He won really well considering how hard the mile racing is here, so he will go to the Newcastle Mile next to try and qualify for the Miracle Mile.”

Williams stayed on in Sydney to partner stablemate Kahlua Flybye at Menangle tomorrow (7.07pm NZ time).

The speedster had to play second fiddle to the unbeaten Millwood Nike here last season and is using today’s mile as a confidence-booster before tackling the serious Australian fillies.

It hasn’t quite turned out that way because for a Tuesday rating 60 race, it is very strong, including last-start Group 3-winning filly Tin Tin Jo, so while her New Zealand form would suggest Kahlua Flybye has a class edge, the race will be more testing than expected.

“She is ready to go but we are drawn a bit wide, so I won’t be rushing off the gate, as it is only her first start this time in,” says Williams.

Kahlua Flybye has picked the right Oaks to target, as many of Victoria’s best fillies aren’t heading north to Sydney for the NSW Classic.

Tackling the NSW Oaks also doesn’t mean missing the Northern Oaks at Alexandra Park as it once did when they were on the same weekend, as the Auckland classic is not until March 24, so Kahlua Flybye has the option of starting in both.