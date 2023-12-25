Molly Brown at Taupō.

Molly Bloom could end up being a victim of her own success in today’s $225,000 Hallmark Stud Eight Carat Classic at Pukekohe, even after one of his key rivals was scratched.

Second-favourite Orchestral was pulled out of Group 2 yesterday with a below-par blood report and is likely to start on New Year’s Day instead.

That leaves Molly Bloom, the last-start 1000 Guineas winner, as the odds-on favourite, not only for today’s race but the $1.5 million TAB Karaka Million Three-Year-Old and the NZ Oaks. She is even one of the favourites for the Australian Oaks in April.

While every trainer would love to win a Group 2 race, for Molly Bloom’s trainers Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott, today’s 1600m race will act as a launching pad to what are hopefully even bigger things.

“She has some really big targets now if she is good enough to get to them,” says O’Sullivan.

“The Karaka Millions race is obviously a huge stake. The Oaks has long been a target for her, and we would love to get her to Sydney.

“With all that in mind, we don’t have her really screwed down for this race. She has a small break after Riccarton, and she is on her way back up.

“Don’t get me wrong, she can win, but her work would suggest she has improvement in her.”

Molly Bloom has real X-factor, as does her new jockey Blake Shinn, but they will need it, as the Eight Carat is a hot field.

Most of the fillies who finished just behind her in the 1000 Guineas are there and could win if they can put a few horses between themselves and the favourite.

The O’Sullivan/Scott camp also have Grail Seeker in the Eight Carat, while Monday Melody takes on today’s other hot three-year-old field, the Shaws Wire Ropes Auckland Guineas.

“A bit of rain wouldn’t do his chances any harm,” says O’Sullivan.