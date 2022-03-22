Horse racing: Karaka sale dates going back to January in 2023

General view of auction. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

After careful thought and consideration, New Zealand Bloodstock has decided to stage its Karaka 2023 National Yearling Sales Series in the traditional selling month of January.

After analysing feedback received from both vendors and buyers, NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook said January stood out as the obvious time to sell.

"Thought had been given to making the move to March permanent, however it is such a congested time of the year with Australian sales and racing," he said.

"A post-sale canvas of some key Australian buyers supports our view that a January sale will be more beneficial to New Zealand Bloodstock, its vendors and buyers.

"We believe we will get more Australians to a Sale in January, whilst at the same time having the advantage of being the second, rather than sixth, yearling sale in the season.

"From a logistical perspective, we received a lot of feedback from our vendors that it is far easier to get staff in January than in March, and of course, it's beneficial having the Karaka Million Twilight Race Meeting as an entrée to the week of selling."

New Zealand Bloodstock can therefore confirm that Karaka 2023 will take place on the following dates:

2023 Karaka Million Twilight Meeting, Jan 28.

Book 1, Jan 29-31 January; Book 2, Feb 1-3.