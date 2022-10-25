Horse racing: James McDonald to ride La Crique

James McDonald wearing the silks of champion sprinter Nature Sprint, who he guided to victory in the Gr.1 King's Stand Stakes (1000m) at Royal Ascot. Photo / Darryl Sherer.

The most sought-after jockey in world racing will make a special trip to Mornington in Melbourne today to partner Kiwi mare La Crique in trackwork.

And it isn't just the potential winning percentage from Saturday's A$1 million Empire Rose Stakes at Flemington that is motivating James McDonald to travel so far for one horse.

McDonald is rated the world's best jockey and the ex-pat has been engaged by trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander to ride La Crique when she makes her Australian debut on the first day of Melbourne Cup week.

McDonald loves what he has seen of La Crique, especially her last-start demolition job of her rivals in the Group 1 Arrowfield Stakes at Matamata, but wanted to get to know the four-year-old before Saturday.

"I have loved what I have seen of her on the videos," says McDonald.

"So I rang Katrina on Sunday and we worked out a plan. Initially she had the option of coming into the city [Flemington] for some work but she is keener to stay out at Mornington so I am happy to go there are ride her.

"I am quite excited about it and I'd love to win a Group 1 at the carnival on a New Zealand-trained horse such as her."

McDonald is a proud Kiwi and while he would be the first-choice jockey for most New Zealand trainers heading to Australia he has had surprisingly little success, and few engagements, at the highest level for New Zealand stables in the last five years.

There are a number of reasons, one being New Zealand-trained winners at Group 1 level have been rare in that time and often McDonald is committed to the biggest Australian stables, predominantly Chris Waller, who he rides for so often.

Then there is the Sydney/Melbourne split for jockeys during the major carnivals that have kept him off many of the horses trained by the likes of Andrew Forsman, who has built a good association with Damian Lane.

And New Zealand-domiciled star jockey Opie Bosson has ridden Group1 winners for Te Akau in Sydney and Melbourne during that five-year period.

So the Kiwi boy in McDonald would love to fly the flag at Flemington and he gets two chances on Saturday with La Crique and Sharp 'N' Smart in the Victoria Derby.

Remarkably they are favourites for their Group 1s, shortening after McDonald's engagement to ride them but they also face getting over travel challenges to be seen at their best this weekend.

La Crique took a few days to settle at Mornington after arriving last Wednesday and how she feels to McDonald today will be interesting, with his comments certain to have an effect on the market.

Sharp 'N' Smart travelled south from Sydney to Melbourne on Tuesday, which makes for a huge week after his brave but taxing win in the A$2m Spring Champion Stakes at Randwick last Saturday.

While he was doing that, fellow Kiwi and main Derby danger Mr Maestro was excelling at trackwork at Flemington yesterday morning, being asked to keep up his gallop past the finishing post as he faces the step up to 2500m on Saturday.

He worked with stablemate She's Licketysplit, who clashes with La Crique in the Empire Rose and will carry just 49kg in a race that would earn her a A$1m bonus should she prevail.

The fields for Derby Day are finalised this morning while the field for next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup comes out on Saturday night.