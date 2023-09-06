Horse racing: It’s simple, says Simon, the bookies have got it wrong

La Crique has drawn poorly for the 1400m Tarzino Trophy feature at Hastings, coming up with barrier 14. Photo / Race Images

Horse trainers can be notoriously proud of their stable stars so when one tells you the bookies have got a market wrong it is usually followed by why their horse should be paying less.

Not Simon Alexander though. He is adamant the TAB number crunchers have the market for Saturday’s $400,000 Tarzino Trophy wrong because his mare La Crique should be paying more.

Alexander and his wife, Katrina, train the outstanding mare who rocketed to the head of the market for the first Group 1 of the season with a stunning trial at Taupō two weeks ago.

Although the couple couldn’t be happier with La Crique, they were less than impressed when she was the only one of the favourites to draw poorly for the 1400m feature at Hastings, coming up with barrier 14.

That is made worse by Sharp ‘N’ Smart (2), Pier (3), Skew Wiff (4), Legarto (5), Dragon Leap (6) and last-start eyecatcher Belcare (7), all with the option to settle in front of La Crique.

“I was reading the draws out to Katrina and we couldn’t believe we were the only one of the favourites to get a bad one,” shrugs Alexander.

While he was initially tempted to go down the “we can’t win now, the pressure if off” path, Alexander respects his mare and the punters too much for that.

“It does make it a lot harder, there is no doubt about that,” he says.

“But while we still think she can still win, it takes some of the pressure off early in that Craig [Grylls, jockey] can let her find her feet early and get into a rhythm and then we can see how she hits the line.”

A faultless preparation has Alexander confident La Crique is the best she has been since her dynamic arrival on the scene as a three-year-old but he was stunned the TAB bookies still had her as the $4.50 second favourite after the draw.

“I can’t believe that, I thought she should be at least $6 or $6.50 with all the other favourites drawing so well.”

Alexander’s assessment is likely to be more accurate closer to race start as La Crique looks certain to drift as support comes for Legarto and Dragon Leap.

The latter looking value at $6.50 as he is fit and will appreciate the likely firm track.

The Tarzino isn’t the only glamour race on Saturday as the thoroughbred industry awakens from its winter slumber with two standout three-year-old races on the support card.

The El Roca-Sir Colin Meads Trophy sees Karaka Million winner Tokyo Tycoon return against the exciting Solidify while the Gold Trail Stakes sees Whanganui Guineas winner Chantilly Lace against 1000 Guineas favourite Orchestral.

● La Crique isn’t the only exceptional New Zealand mare to draw poorly for her comeback race with Imperatriz to start from the outside gate of seven in the A$300,000 McEwen Stakes at The Valley in Melbourne. Imperatriz will be the first starter from Te Akau’s new Victorian stable when she takes on Everest winner Giga Kick over 1000m, with Mick Dee the catch rider for the mare.