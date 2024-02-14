Interlinked ridden by Thomas Stockdale wins the Tobin Brothers Celebrating Lives Handicap at Caulfield Racecourse. Photo / Scott Barbour / Racing Photos

Trainer Trent Busutttin says Interlinked’s rare raid on Ellerslie’s three-year-old staying features could signal the start of a new trend.

Busuttin and wife Natalie Young train the Kiwi-bred three-year-old who takes on Orchestral in the $175,000 Eagle Technology Avondale Guineas at Ellerslie on Saturday, the leading form guide to the $1million Trackside NZ Derby back on the same track on March 2.

The Busuttins are no strangers to campaigning horses back in New Zealand since their move to Victoria a decade ago and have never been scared to travel their horses either way across the Tasman.

“We also brought Rising Red back over here and he finished second to Gingernuts in the Derby,” says Trent, who won the 2013 Auckland Cup with Sangster.

“I think the way New Zealand racing is going we are going to see a lot more of this in coming years.

“When you put good money up, like New Zealand has planned in coming seasons, owners and trainers will want to be here.

“It is very competitive for the best Australian-trained horses, I think there is something like 90 races in Australia this year worth A$1million or more.

“But with what they have done here with the Karaka Millions and the new NZB Kiwi Slot race I think you will see more Australian-trained horses coming here.”

Busuttin says while Interlinked is still very much developing he is a genuine stayer who finished second over 2040m against older horses at The Valley last start.

“I watched the Waikato Guineas two weeks ago and the first five home only had like a length over them which suggests it is a very even crop over here.

“So it is well worth a crack, he can tackle this race and all going well the Derby and still get back to Sydney for the staying three-year-old races there.”

The market for the Guineas is completely dominated by TAB Karaka Millions Three-Year-Old winner Orchestral, who opened $1.80 yesterday.

She has drawn well at barrier 6 for Craig Grylls, who gets back on after James McDonald won the KM3 on her.

Interlinked, which is owned by syndication giants OTI Thoroughbreds, was rated a $15 chance with Sam Weatherley to ride.

Saturday’s other signature race, the $175,000 Eagle Technology Avondale Cup, has been thrown wide open by many of the big names drawing wide.

Terra Mitica has drawn barrier 19, Dionysus even worse at 20 while Prise De Fer has barrier 18 and surprise entry Dark Destroyer barrier 15, with a few small adjustments when the emergencies come out.

While the 2400m start point gives the horses a long run to the first bend wide draws still make punters nervous so the Cup will have plenty guessing before Saturday.

** New Zealand’s superstar mare Imperatriz has drawn seemingly perfectly at barrier 2 for her comeback at Flemington on Satuday.

Imperatriz meets just seven rivals in the A$1million Black Caviar Lightning Stakes over 1000m and has opened $1.85 favourite even after an unconvincing trial last week.

She has galloped well since at The Valley and Opie Bosson will cross the Tasman to ride the mare who dominated Victoria’s greatest sprints during the spring.