Horse racing: Imperatriz breaks track record again at The Valley

Imperatriz winning the Gr.1 Moir Stakes (1000m) at The Valley under Opie Bosson Photo: Bruno Canatelli

Star Kiwi mare Imperatriz has once again showed what a blistering turn of speed she has with a sizzling finish to comfortably claim the Gr.1 Moir Stakes (1000m) at The Valley on Friday night.

Having opened her Australian Spring campaign with a similarly stunning performance to win the Gr.2 McEwen Stakes (1000m) at the inner-city venue a fortnight ago, the five-year sprint sensation blitzed her rivals with another lightning quick home straight dash.

Settled near the rear as a strong tempo was set by Zoustyle, rider Opie Bosson launched his claim as he circled runners approaching the home bend.

Sent out a dominant $1.60 favourite, the Mark Walker-trained daughter of I Am Invincible set out after Asfoora, who had taken over inside the furlong, gliding past her close to home to score by a widening one length margin.

For good measure, Imperatriz set a new 1000m track record of 56.47, bettering her own mark set a fortnight ago.

Walker was thrilled with the performance as he paid tribute to Bosson and his staff both at Te Akau’s new Cranbourne stable and back in Matamata

“It was a great effort tonight as she hits a little flat spot during her races, but once she came up underneath Opie at the top of the straight you could see what was going to happen,” Walker said.

“I knew they would run along a fair bit and Opie doesn’t panic. This mare is keeping Opie’s weight down and keeping him in the saddle, so she is special to the whole stable.

“It’s always a relief (to see her repeat the dose) when you are second up at 1000m, so it was a great team effort by Ben (Gleeson, Assistant Trainer) and the staff at Cranbourne and also the people back in Matamata as well.”

Imperatriz will now be aimed at the Gr.1 Manikato Stakes (1200m) at The Valley on October 28 followed by the Gr.1 Champions Sprint (1200m) at Flemington on November 11, with Walker again reiterating that there will be no tilt at the A$20 million The Everest (1200m).

“She will go to Manikato and then the Champions Sprint,” he said.

“The mare is so happy here (in Melbourne) and I don’t see any reason to put her on a float when she is just loving it here.”

Bosson, who claimed the 92nd Group One victory in an illustrious career to date, said Imperatriz had been quite fresh prior to the start.

“She is definitely the best sprinter I’ve ridden,” he said.

“She was a bit fresh and tried to buck me off before the start.

“She is pretty easy to ride and I just kept her away from the barrier to keep her mind off the start.

“It’s an amazing feeling when she lets down and it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

Bred by Malaysian businessman Dato Yap Kim San’s Raffles Farm, Imperatriz caught the eye of Te Akau’s David Ellis, who secured her for A$360,000 as a yearling.

Imperatriz has now won 15 of her 21 starts, with six at Group One level and over A$2.34million in prizemoney. – NZ Racing Desk