The Robbie Patterson-trained One Bold Cat, seen at Pukekohe, hopes to be a contender for the new $650,000 Entain Summer Bonus.

The Robbie Patterson-trained One Bold Cat, seen at Pukekohe, hopes to be a contender for the new $650,000 Entain Summer Bonus.

Red-hot trainer Robbie Patterson is taking two of his stable stars to a Group 1 this Saturday for what are effectively different reasons.

While the Taranaki trainer hopes either Puntura or One Bold Cat can win the $400,000 Thorndon Mile at Trentham, for one it is a grand final but for the other it doubles as a qualifying race.

The Thorndon is the first of two 1600m races, the other being the $1 million Elsdon Park Aotearoa Classic at Ellerslie on Saturday week, that the elite horses must start in to be eligible for the new $650,000 Entain Summer Bonus.

Horses that start in either are in the running for the bonus and points accrued in either of those two races as added to points earned in the Herbie Dyke at Te Rapa on February 10 and/or the Bonecrusher NZ Stakes at Ellerslie on March 9.

The top points scorer out of those races will earn a $500,000 bonus, $100,000 for second and $50,000 for third, with the idea being to get New Zealand’s best horses racing more consistently at our best carnivals, rather than missing the Thorndon or heading to Australia in February.

The drawcard seems to have worked with horses such as Campionessa, Aegon and One Bold Cat dropping from 2050m in the Zabeel Classic on Boxing Day to 1600m for Saturday so they can qualify for bonus contention, knowing the Te Rapa and Ellerslie races will suit them.

And the connections of superstar mare Legarto have indicated she will chase the bonus races, starting with the Aotearoa Classic on Karaka Millions night.

Patterson admits the bonus is the reason he is starting One Bold Cat in Saturday’s mile as his main summer aim is the $600,000 Herbie Dyke, but by starting this week he at least stays in contention.

“So he is there because he will hopefully race in the Herbie Dyke and the Bonecrusher, but if there was some surprise rain this week, which we don’t think will happen, then he is a chance,” says Patterson.

“But Puntura is there because this is his chance to win a Group 1. We have aimed him at a big mile, he is in great form and with some of these other horses dropping back from 2050m I think he gets his chance.”

Patterson has won 10 races in 2024, some on the minor West Coast circuit, but his numbers are undeniable as he sits fourth equal on the national trainer’s premiership with 30 wins and the best strike rate, training a winner every 4.4 starts.

He has built a much-feared association with friend Craig Grylls as his main jockey.

“Gryllsy has been magic and he has chosen Puntura for Saturday so that tells you everything you need to know about their chances.

“If we get a decent draw and some luck he is a winning hope.”

Patterson gave Puntura and One Bold Cat a quiet maintenance trial at Foxton on Tuesday as he did with Mary Louise, his contender for Saturday’s Wellington Cup.

She is the $5 second favourite for the Cup after storming home late in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Pukekohe on New Year’s Day but Patterson admits he would again like rain before Saturday, rain that probably won’t come.

“She had a spin around today and handled being on top of the ground well but any rain would help her because she is such a good stayer.

“The reality is I don’t think many in that field will be sprinting hard at the end of 3200m but yes, rain would help.”

The Thorndon, Wellington Cup and NZB Desert Gold Stakes for the 3-year-old fillies are the black-type features on Trentham’s biggest day but the new $350,000 Remutaka Classic has, as expected, drawn huge nominations.

It is the first of the four new races made possible by the Entain cash injection and targets mid-grade 2100m horses and will feature some of the most disparate formline you will see for a big-money New Zealand race.

Trentham looks in for a huge day before all eyes turn north for TAB Karaka Millions night a week later.

Wellington Cup Day

What: Wellington’s biggest race meeting.

When: This Saturday.

Where: Trentham.

Highlights: $400,000 Harcourts Thorndon Mile, $300,000 NZCIS Wellington Cup, $120,000 NZB Desert Gold Stakes, $350,000 Remutaka Classic (new race).