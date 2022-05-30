Horse racing: High hopes for sprinter at stud

Sword Of State. Photo / Trish Dunell.

New Zealand breeders looking for elite level Australian sprinting blood could be getting a bargain with Sword Of State set to stand his first season at Cambridge Stud at $15,000.

The son of Snitzel has been retired to stud after an infection brought an abrupt end to his Queensland campaign in which he was a brave second in what proved to be his last race start.

A group 1 winner of the Sistema Stakes at Ellerslie last season, Sword Of State was a clear choice for New Zealand two-year-old of the year but was luckless when dogged by wet tracks or bad draws in the absolute best three-year-old company in the Australian spring.

Back racing in New Zealand he proved he was our fastest three-year-old over the summer including beating the older sprinters in the group 3 King's Plate.

"Sword of State was clearly in great form back here the season, underlined by his two stakes wins at Ellerslie, and it was very frustrating that he did not get to run at Group 1 level in Brisbane," says Cambridge Stud chief executive Henry Plumptre.

"Being by Snitzel, who has demonstrated what a force he is within the Australian market, not only through his own achievements but also those of his sons Shamus Award and Russian Revolution is great for the New Zealand breeding industry."

"To have a dominant Group 1 winning two-year-old by Snitzel retiring to Cambridge is an enviable position to be in and we are very excited about what the future holds for him."