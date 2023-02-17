Waitak (outside) needs to relax at Pukekohe on Saturday. Photo: Supplied / Race Images

The greatest threat to Waitak in today’s $140,000 Avondale Guineas at Pukekohe may well be Waitak.

It’s why trainers Andrew Scott and Lance O’Sullivan have spent as much time over the last fortnight working on the three-year-old’s brain as his body.

Waitak will start favourite in an even Guineas that brings together most of the next tier favourites for the $1million NZ Derby at Te Rapa in two weeks, the market for which is dominated by Sharp N Smart and Prowess who are absent from Saturday’s Guineas field.

Waitak and Desert Lightning are two of the Guineas contenders who have at least got close to that glamour pair in the past, while Waikato Guineas winner Loosespender is the other big mover in this crop so there is plenty of depth to this Guineas.

Waitak was fourth as favourite in that Waikato Guineas after getting very erratic around the home bend and Scott says getting him to relax and follow other horses while still conserving energy has been a big focus of his training since.

“We have put a lot of effort into that, working him behind other pairs who are galloping to get him used to it and trying to teach him to relax,” he explains.

“We think he is getting the hang of it and we have put a nose band on him too which he seems to be respecting so he should race more generously.

“That will help him greatly, as will a better draw and the track drying out. So we think he will perform better here than Te Rapa and he is the best of our three hopes.”

Scott and O’Sullivan, who have trained the two NZ Derby winners, think Devildom is their more natural Derby horse and he looks a good each-way chance at $8, being well-drawn and stepping up to 2100m while they also have the improving Jaffira in the Guineas.

Desert Lightning has been very strong in the best three-year-old races and has looked like a Derby horse all season even though his family is better known for their 1200m to 1600m performances.

He could easily win without surprising, as could Loosespender, who was incredibly impressive at Te Rapa and will only need to replicate that performance to be hard to beat again in a race that will sharpen some Derby dreams but end others.

Saturday’s other feature is the Avondale Cup, in which Aquacade looks to get in beautifully at the weights but her wide draw will test her in different ways after a succession of good barriers.

In between the two group races, Scott labels Karman Line (R6, No.12) as the stable’s best chance after a luckless season.

While Pukekohe will be the focus for domestic racing fans today, the $100,000 Southland Guineas is a great stake for the deep south with Dunedin Guineas winner Specialty the one to beat even from his wide draw.

There will be strong New Zealand interest across the Tasman too where NZ 2000 Guineas winner Pier makes his Australian debut against the much-hyped Aft Cabin in the A$400,000 Hobartville Stakes (6.40pm NZ time).

Just 20 minutes earlier the great Nature Strip resumes in the A$1million Black Caviar Lightning Stakes in Flemington, taking on Kiwi-owned stars I Wish I Win and Roch N Horse.