Nephew Of Sonoko beating Bolt For Brilliance.

By Michael Guerin in Victoria

Kiwi trotting superstar Bolt For Brilliance was beaten in sensational fashion at the Inter Dominions at Shepparton last night after a gear malfunction that cost punters tens of thousands of dollars.

The Auckland trotter finished a nose second to Nephew Of Sonoko in the final heat on night two of the series in regional Victoria after making up five lengths in the home straight.

He found himself in the near mission impossible starting the last 400m after a bizarre set of circumstances unfolded down the back straight in the heat he was a $1.12 favourite to win.

Trainer-driver Tony Herlihy had Bolt For Brilliance three back on the outer and was moving three wide when he pulled the string to remove the earplugs and activate the pull down blinds but the string attached to the sulky snapped.

That meant only one earplug came out and Bolt For Brilliance ducked in and locked sulky wheels with a rival, losing a length and valuable momentum before balancing up and storming home.

Herlihy was disappointed by the result but not the performance yet Australian bookies moved Bolt For Brilliance out to $2.50 to win the A$250,000 final at Melton on December 10.

“It was one of those things that happens so rarely and there is nothing we could have done but I feel for the horse and punters,” says Herlihy.

“He would have taken no harm from it though so we move on to Saturday.”

Bolt For Brilliance will get the perfect shot at redemption in the last round of heats at Geelong on Saturday where he has drawn barrier 2 outside dual heat winner Just Believe at barrier 1.

The other trotting heat last night was won in brilliant style by Kiwi-owned mare Queen Elida, who led throughout and is now $3 second favourite for the trotting final. The pacing series, which has no New Zealand-trained representatives, looks very evenly balanced but so far all six heats have been won by female trainers.