The future of racing at Avondale is in jeopardy after thoroughbred racing’s ruling body has threatened to take their raceday licences off them.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing bosses have been left frustrated by a lack of communication from the Avondale club following the abandonment of the last two races at their September 6 meeting.

NZTR has a protocol for track’s returning to racing after abandonments caused by the condition of a track but attempts to contact Avondale officials met with no response.

NZTR therefore issued notice yesterday stating it will “request TAB NZ revoke the allocation of race dates to the Avondale Jockey Club for the current season, until such time as it is satisfied regarding the club’s track management regime and the safety of its track for racing and trialling.”

Once that notice was posted on the NZTR website Avondale officials contacted NZTR but the next meeting scheduled for Avondale is already being moved while the club’s ongoing communication and track issues are threatening the future of racing in West Auckland.