Horse racing: Forsman invests in his future at Karaka

Andrew Forsman purchased lot 217, the Snitzel filly, out of Blandford Lodge's draft for $600,000. Photo: Trish Dunell

After a frustrating day of being an underbidder, Andrew Forsman finally got the filly he wanted at New Zealand Bloodstock's National Yearling Sale.

The Cambridge trainer had put a $600,000 price on lot 217, the Snitzel filly out of Group One performer Eleonora, when inspecting Blandford Lodge's draft, and that is exactly what he paid for the regally-bred filly at Karaka on Monday.

Forsman trained her dam in partnership with Murray Baker, which gave added sentiment to the purchase.

"She is very similar to her mother," Forsman said. "That is a nice trait because she was a very good racehorse and a horse we have had a lot to do with.

"By Snitzel, and with a pedigree behind her, she has a lot of residual value heading forward.

"I am rapt to secure her. We missed out on a couple earlier today and that was the number we settled on, so we are lucky to get her."

Forsman has sold the majority of the shares in the filly already but said there are still a few up for grabs.

"We have got a few people lined up but there is still a little bit left in her if anyone is keen," he said. "We are just trying to do it as easy as we can and we have got a few nice guys involved already."

Forsman said the filly has plenty of scope and should make a nice three-year-old.

"She will be sharp and should get up and going as a spring three-year-old filly up to a mile, and perhaps an autumn two-year-old, but has the scope knowing what is on her dam side, to train on and get beyond a mile," he said.

Forsman said acquiring the filly was a nice way to end what had been a frustrating day.

"This is the only one of the day, we have missed out on a couple of really nice ones," he said.

"It could have been a really good day, we were close but it is a nice way to end it."

The filly will enter a new look operation at Cambridge, with Forsman training in a solo capacity from April with the impending retirement of his training partner Murray Baker.

"I have to have a go of it on my own. It is a little bit daunting, but it is nice to have good people behind me to support me," he said.

While he was only able to secure the one yearling on day one of New Zealand Bloodstock's National Yearling Sale at Karaka, he is hoping to add to that tally in the coming days.

"We have still got a few orders to fill, so hopefully we can get a few nice horses yet," he said. – NZ Racing Desk