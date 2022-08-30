Horse racing: Entriviere to be offered online after retirement

Group One winner Entriviere has been retired. Photo: Trish Dunell

Group 1 winner Entriviere will be offered online on Thursday after her retirement from racing.

Following her sub-par first-up run in the Kerikeri Cup (1100m) earlier this month, the daughter of Tavistock underwent a veterinary examination and the decision was made to retire the six-year-old from racing.

"We had not been entirely happy with Entriviere following her resuming run and a nuclear bone scan has revealed fetlock issues that would see her sidelined from racing for some time," Te Akau principal David Ellis said yesterday.

"Even with this approach, there would be an element of risk with a return to racing and that is untenable to Te Akau and to her owners."

Entriviere won seven and placed in five of her 16 starts in just two seasons of racing.

She quickly made her way through the grades for trainer Jamie Richards, winning five of her first six races, including the Group 3 Concorde Handicap (1200m) and Group 3 King's Plate (1200m).

The decision was made to head to Australia where she finished runner-up in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes (1200m) at Randwick.

She returned to Australia in spring where she went one better to score victory in the Group 2 Sheraco Stakes (1200m) before placing in the Group2 Golden Pendant (1400m).

Entriviere then went on to record her first elite-level victory in the Group 1 Railway (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day earlier this year and backed that up with a runner-up result in the Group Sprint (1400m).

She had a final campaign in Australia in May, where she placed in the Doomben 10,000 (1200m).

"Entriviere won her first two starts. I clearly remember when she burst on to the scene on Karaka Million night in the Concorde. She really announced her arrival in style and what an impact she has made in the 19 months since — her owners just love her, they've had a terrific journey with her," Ellis said.

Entriviere will now be offered to the market on plus.gavelhouse.com from tomorrow.

"She is a very valuable mare, the winner of Group races on both sides of the Tasman, and I am certain she will be a highly attractive and sought after broodmare proposition," Ellis added.

- NZ Racing Desk