Horse racing: Ellis again king of Karaka

David Ellis. Photo / Trish Dunell

David Ellis was again at the top of the buyers’ sheet at Karaka this year, but this time, it was for a filly.

The Te Akau principal went to

$1 million to purchase lot 586, the Fastnet Rock filly out of stakes performer Test The World.

It is the highest price Ellis has paid for a filly at Karaka, and for good reason.

“I had a good chat with Karyn [Fenton-Ellis, wife] and I said this was the best filly since 1988 that I have seen on this ground. This complex was opened in 1988 and I have never seen a better filly,” Ellis said.

It is a big call from Ellis, who has been the leading buyer at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale for 18 consecutive years, with

his filly purchases including the likes of 14-time Group 1 winner Melody Belle and nine-time Group 1 winner Avantage, another daughter of Fastnet Rock who later sold on gavelhouse.com for an online world record of $4.1 million.

But Ellis is adamant he has found the near-perfect filly from Curraghmore’s draft.

“She was just perfect. She has a beautiful pedigree and the mare had a lot of speed,” he said.

“I saw the mare’s foal at Coolmore Stud in December and that is a cracker. There is so much to like about this filly, and I can’t wait to get her into training.

“I think she will make a two-year-old, she is a definite Sires’ Produce [Group 1, 1400m] filly and is a filly we would like to take to Melbourne as a three-year-old and have a crack at those big races.

“The good thing about this filly is that there are two $1 million races for her that are restricted to horses that came from this sale.”

Ellis said the filly has a lot of similarities to Avantage.

“Avantage was by the same sire. They are both very fast-looking Fastnet Rock’s,” Ellis said.

“This one is out of a Testa Rossa mare, which reflects, in my opinion, a lot of speed. This filly’s mother was a very fast filly and I think she will be a really good broodmare.

“When you buy one from Coolmore Stud, you know you have got a great chance because they are reared in such a great environment.”

Ellis’ $1m purchase was his 27th and last of the sale, and extends his long-held title of leading buyer at Karaka.

“I think it has been a very successful sale,” Ellis said.

“Given the fact a lot of overseas people couldn’t come because of

the weather, I think New Zealand Bloodstock have done an incredible job promoting the sale.

“I think the prices overall have been strong and it has been a successful week.”

-NZ Racing Desk