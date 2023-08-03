Horse racing: Dragon Leap can find his feet at Ruakaka

Dragon Leap. Photo / Supplied

Class galloper Dragon Leap is starting down the same path as last spring, but with one important difference when he resumes at Ruakaka tomorrow.

“This time we think his feet won’t be a problem,” says co-trainer Andrew Scott.

The seven-year-old has won only one race in 3 1⁄2 years but has barely raced for much of that time after a series of soundness issues since his days as an Avondale Guineas winner.

These days Scott and training partner Lance O’Sullivan keep him to primarily sprinting and it has worked, with that win last December being over big-race player Babylon Berlin, while in this race last year he pushed Imperatriz close.

“He has residual fitness from racing, and racing well, at the Queensland carnival and most importantly since we have come back from there his feet have been really good.

“We think we are on top of that and he is 100 per cent sound.”

The stable have targeted this race on the way to the Foxbridge at Te Rapa (August 26) and the early legs of the Hawke’s Bay Triple Crown.

“He can race on a track that might not be too bad and Opie [Bosson] can ride him and give us some feedback on where he thinks he is at.

“We think Opie can keep him handy enough from a good barrier to be a winning chance.”

Dragon Leap shares the 62kg in the book with Not Ideal but the in-form latter claims 4kg with Triston Moodley aboard.

Not Ideal has been impressive carrying big weights in his two starts at Ruakaka since returning from Hong Kong but he has yet to win below 1400m and the best version of Dragon Leap might be too sharp.

The return of Bosson at the same meeting as now two-time premiership winner Michael McNab will add some extra class to a winter meeting and considering Ruakaka plays the domestic support role to Winter Cup day at Riccarton it has attracted some smart gallopers.

McNab will have his first ride on promising local three-year-old Whiskey Lies in race three while he will partner Chevron in race five.