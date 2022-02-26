Horse racing: Day of firsts - Mascarpone adds cream on top

Mascarpone has his rivals covered as he heads to victory in the Gr.1 El Cheapo Cars WFA Classic (1600m) at Otaki Photo / Peter Rubery.

Mascarpone has his rivals covered as he heads to victory in the Gr.1 El Cheapo Cars WFA Classic (1600m) at Otaki Photo / Peter Rubery.

There was a treble of firsts but also an "adding another one to the collection" when Mascarpone led throughout in the $220,000 WFA Stakes yesterday at Ōtaki.

The giant galloper with the extravagant action recorded the first Group 1 of his career in the 1600m, which was also the first at the highest level for his sire Shooting To Win.

Also getting in on the action was jockey Wiremu Pinn, who produced a masterclass to record his first Group1 win, going with Mascarpone rather than fighting him, even allowing him to drift to the outer in the straight when straightening to get to the best ground.

But for all those firsts, there was the counter balance of senior training partner Graeme Rogerson of Team Rogerson, who has won so many Group 1 races, he can't remember them all.

"I don't even remember the last one I won, but when I was training in Australia, we won most of the Group 1s on the eastern seaboard at one stage," says Rogerson. "But it's still good to get another one and good to see Billy get his first. He can ride."

There is no doubting Pinn's talent but he was downplaying his role in the victory, suggesting Mascarpone towed him around and anybody could have won on him as he headed home Amarelinha and Brando.

The huge action that gives Mascarpone such a ground-devouring stride comes at a price though, as he dishes a leg outwards going right-handed, which makes him basically useless north of the Bombays.

"That's why we can't take him to Ellerslie and I'm not sure what there is [races] for him now," says Rogerson. "But I had no doubts he could get the 1600m [yesterday] because he is a far stronger horse than he used to be.

"I even think he will get 2000m, so you might see him extend out to that and we can head to Christchurch for a race like the Canterbury Gold Cup."

The win was a timely update for Mascarpone's little half-sister by Reliable Man who will be offered by Westbury as Lot 261 at the Karaka yearling sales which start on March7.

Mascarpone's win wasn't the only boost for the sales out of yesterday's racing, with two huge Group 1 results in Australia to remind trainers and potential buyers there the quality of horse New Zealand can produce.

The first came in the A$750,000 Futurity at Caulfield, in which New Zealand-bred horses trifectaed the race, with $2000 Karaka purchase Sierra Sue winning for ex-pat trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young.

She beat Mo'unga and a brave Tofane, with the winner earning a wild card into next month's A$5 million All Star Mile.

Just 20 minutes later, Verry Elleegant, who started her career here, won her 11th Group 1 in the A$600,000 Chipping Norton Stakes in the hands of James McDonald.

That sets her up perfectly for two more Group 1s for the autumn in the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and keeps alive the dream she may make it all the way to Paris for her dream goal, the Prix De L'Arc Triomphe in October.