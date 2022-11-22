Horse racing: Cup winner badly hurt after kick

Ray Green after NZ Cup win just two weeks ago. Photo / File.

Two weeks after Copy That gave him the greatest victory of his training career, Ray Green is an Auckland hospital after being kicked by a horse, with wife Deb saying “he is not out of the woods yet”.

But the remarkable 77-year-old has been moved out of Middlemore Hospital’s intensive care unit and was soon asking for his phone so he can keep tabs on his Pukekohe stable.

The popular trainer was on top of the harness racing world at Addington on November 8 after Copy That defended his New Zealand Cup title, the second win meaning so much more because Green could be there after being trapped in Auckland by Covid restrictions last season.

But that dream turned to a nightmare on Monday morning when he was kicked by a filly in his stabling area, with his injuries far more serious than initially thought.

“At the time, he [Ray] didn’t think it was that big a deal,” said Deb.

“But his blood pressure kept falling and he was getting cold, which we now know might have been because of internal bleeding.”

Green was rushed to hospital and a seven-hour operation saw part of his bowel and colon removed.

“I was most concerned by the chance of infection and also Ray having an operation at his age,” said Deb Green.

Her concerns about her husband’s health started to ease slightly yesterday when he was moved from the ICU to a ward and was soon asking for his phone.

“He wants to talk to the staff at the stable and keep up with everything. That is just him,” said Deb.

“It wasn’t much fun but I am feeling okay,” Ray told the Herald from his hospital bed.

“It [the horse] got me right in the belly button and I reckon it knocked me back about 10 feet.

“Obviously I don’t remember anything about the operation but I’ve woken up with a pretty big scar and some of my colon and bowel missing, so I will have to wear this bag for around three months.

“I am not sure when I’ll be able to go home and the doctors tell me I won’t be able to do anything physical for three months.

“But we’ll see how I go. I hope to be able to still go to Australia later in the summer. I might just have to find somebody to drive the horse in his fast work.”

Green is the harness trainer for huge dual-code ownership group Lincoln Farms and, after an unusual career path that has seen him also train in harness racing backwaters such as Wales and England, he has a back catalogue of stories to match his impressive list of feature-race wins.

Green said the Lincoln Farms horses were in good hands and his accident would not affect their summer aspirations.

“The horses will still be getting great care and will be aimed at the same races,” he said.

“And I was already thinking about not spending as much time in Australia with Copy That this summer anyway, letting one of the boys look after him part of the time.

“So all that can still go ahead. But first, I’ll have to get out of here and start getting up and about.”

●New Zealand’s sole Inter Dominion representative Bolt For Brilliance has drawn well at barrier two for his first round trotting heat at Ballarat on Saturday.