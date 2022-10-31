Horse racing: Cup anti-climax for champion

Anamoe ridden by James McDonald returns to the mounting yard after winning the Neds Might And Power at Caulfield Racecourse. Photo / Getty Images.

Superstar New Zealand jockey James McDonald may be the punters' hero of Melbourne Cup week but the great race is going to be an oddly deflating experience for the defending champion.

Last year's McDonald put an exclamation mark on his stellar career by winning the Cup on Verry Elleegant — photos of him screaming in delight while covering his face in disbelief instantly becoming one of the Cup's iconic images.

But today he will watch the race from the jockey's room as both he and Cup legend Damien Oliver were committed to ride horses who have since been withdrawn from the race.

McDonald very rarely rides below 55kg, and with only eight starters in today's race allotted that weight or higher and all having riders committed to them, the cupboard was bare for the two champion jockeys.

Many punters who look for McDonald's name first when working out their bets will find his absence odd, as will the man himself.

"It doesn't really feel like Melbourne Cup Day when you don't a ride in it," McDonald told the Herald.

"Of course it is Melbourne Cup Day and it is going to be a special moment for somebody and that will be great to witness. But from a nerves point of view and the build-up to the day it will be different from me not having a ride in the Cup.

"They don't just put the races on for me though and I've had a remarkable run over the last year or so and I still have a job to do. But I'd love to be out there."

Given his choice of rides McDonald says he would love to be on Deauville Legend on a soft or better surface while he opts for Gold Trip as the other class runner.

"And I will have my favourites I am watching, like Duais, who is being ridden by one of my best mates in Hughie [Bowman].

"But whoever wins we will all be stoked for them, we all dream of winning the Cup."

McDonald rode four winners on Derby Day as he attempts to eclipse his own record of 10 wins over the four days of the carnival but warns today represents his weakest book of rides on paper.

"It could be a tricky day and a lot will depend on how much rain we get but I thought my best would be Criminal Code [R3, No 3]."