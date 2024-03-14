If Puntura will have the horse power is the question for the race.

One of the jockeys of the New Zealand summer says he is ready for the next step up.

The question is whether Puntura has the horse power to help Craig Grylls go to that level the A$4 million ($4.2m) All Star Mile at Caulfield tomorrow.

Puntura is the surprise inclusion in the All Star Mile, with trainer Robbie Patterson choosing to dodge last week’s Bonecrusher NZ Stakes at Ellerslie in favour of the Mile, only making his decision late last week.

Oddly the once much-hyped All Star Mile has failed to draw a full field, with only 11 rivals game enough to take on hot favourite Mr Brightside, the Kiwi-bred star who has become the iron horse of Victorian racing.

Puntura and Desert Lightning represent New Zealand, with both their sets of connections opting to take their regular jockeys in Grylls and Vinnie Colgan respectively across the Tasman.

Why wouldn’t they too, with Colgan having produced some masterly rides on Desert Lightning while Grylls is in the form of his life.

In the last two months Grylls has won the Thorndon Mile on Puntura the same day he won the Wellington Cup on Mary Louise then upped the ante by winning the Avondale Guineas and NZ Derby on Orchestral.

“It has been a great summer after a bit of a quiet start to the season,” Grylls told the Herald.

“Obviously I have a great association with with Robbie and then I have been the lucky jockey who got to ride Orchestral in those two races.”

But the big-race winner’s circle in Australia is foreign territory for Grylls.

“I have ridden here quite a bit and had five or six wins but no black type ones,” he said from Melbourne.

“I know this horse is long odds but barrier 4 will help and I think he will roll forward and be on the pace.

“I have been over here this week with him and he has handled the travel well so we will give him his chance but he has been stepping up to new highs all summer.”

Any rain in Melbourne would aid Puntura in that not only would it suit his strength but disadvantage others, including Desert Lightning.

He was immense winning the controversial TAB Classic at Trentham in December (remember, the false start race) then lowering the colours of Legarto in the Elsdon Park Aotearoa Classic on Karaka Millions night.

He is a naturally freegoing miler who Colgan will probably let roll forward as well perhaps even following front runner Pride Of Jenni across the field.

That could see him handy to what is likely to be a good speed but he still looks the better of the Kiwi chances and it wouldn’t surprise to see him run top three and get some serious money for trainers Peter and Dawn Williams.

Not just the New Zealanders but all rival horses had their chances boosted when Mr Brightside drew barrier 11 of the 12 and Craig Williams will have to settle him further back than usual.

So for all his courage he could be vulnerable tomorrow.