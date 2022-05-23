Horse racing: Coventina Bay thriving ahead of Cup

Coventina Bay. Photo / Trish Dunell.

The abandonment and subsequent transfer of the Gr.1 Doomben Cup (2000m) to Eagle Farm this Saturday could be a blessing in disguise for Coventina Bay.

The race was initially set to run at Doomben on Wednesday following Saturday's abandonment, however, that meeting has also been abandoned.

With 30mm of consistent rain over the past 24 hours, it was decided the Doomben track was too waterlogged to proceed with the meeting following an inspection.

The abandonment of Wednesday's meeting will result in a "Super Saturday" program at Eagle Farm on Saturday with three Group One races to be run, including the Doomben Cup, Queensland Derby (2400m), and Kingsford-Smith Cup (1300m), while the Gr.2 Doomben Races has been added to the program.

While trainer Robbie Patterson believes he had the Group One winner at her peak on the weekend, he believes she will be more suited to conditions at Eagle Farm this coming Saturday.

"It has been diabolical the weather over here (in Queensland) with the amount of rain we have had, it has been every day," Patterson told Weigh In.

"I had her bang on for Saturday, it is probably the best I have had her.

"It (abandonment) was probably a blessing in disguise though because it would have been a very terrible track to gallop on.

"It looks like it is fine on Thursday and Friday and it will nearly be a firm track at Eagle Farm."

Coventina Bay finished fifth in the Gr.2 Hollindale Stakes (1800m) at the Gold Coast first-up in her Queensland campaign, but Patterson said she had some foot issues that have since been resolved.

"It was really puggy, but she has come through it great," he said.

"It has been documented that she had a lot of problems leading into that race. We got through it and everything is 100 percent now. She has been flying in her track work."

All going well after Saturday, Patterson said a tilt at the Gr.2 Q22 (2218m) could be on the cards before she is set for a spring campaign.

"Everything will be dependent on Saturday, if she goes well it is a natural progression to go to the Q22 and that will be her last run of the season," Patterson said.

"We did talk about selling her over here (Australia) and go to stud, but talking with the owners last week they have decided to carry on for another season. That is great for our stable."

Patterson is also looking forward to lining up Nom De Plume in the Gr.2 The Roses on Saturday after her win on the Sunshine Coast Polytrack last start.

"I was quite surprised how well she handled the polytrack," he said.

"She was very impressive and now that the Doomben Roses has gone to this Saturday, I have thrown a nomination in for that.

"It looks like it could be quite weak on paper and a Group Two is very valuable black-type if I can get it with her."

Patterson said the Gr.1 Queensland Oaks (2200m) the following week remains her primary objective.

"Nothing fazes her, she is tough as teak, and is a beautiful animal to do anything with. Nothing is a problem.

"I won't have to do much with her this week, she will have one little run along on Wednesday and then through the Doomben Roses it will be the same next week.

"She should be cherry ripe (for the Oaks)."

Patterson was also celebrating the success of Swiss Kitty at Te Rapa on Saturday.

"He is a lovely horse," Patterson said.

"He will be a light weight in the Opunake Cup and then maybe a Winter Cup.

"He is a grouse horse and the team back home are flying, the staff are doing great."

– NZ Racing Desk