Horse racing: Colts v Fillies showdown

La Crique racing at Wellington. Photo / File.

Racing's age-old question of whether a good colt usually beats a good filly gets another data sample in tomorrow's $110,000 AJC Avondale Guineas but this time it comes with a twist.

Because while the boys hold an 11-2 numerical advantage in what is certain to be the most important form reference to the New Zealand Derby in two weeks, quite incredibly none of the boys are colts.

All 11 have been gelded, which is even more of a statistical anomaly when you consider two of the favourites in Tutukaka and Fields Of Gold are half-brothers to Group 1 winners so might have had some stud value if they could reach that level themselves.

Maybe it is a sign of the times in racing that New Zealand sells so many of the possible future stallions prospects overseas as yearlings and the one that remain in the hands of organisations like Te Akau are often sprinter-miler types, far easier to develop into stallions on back of a Group1 win than a Derby winner would be.

It isn't just the Guineas that is short of colts but even the three Derby contenders who contest tomorrow's other lead-up race the Rating 65 over 2100m are also all geldings so there is the possibility of a Derby in a fortnight without a colt starter.

That will have some breeding purists hoping for a filly winner tomorrow and in the classic on March5 and TAB bookies think that may be the case with The Perfect Pink and La Crique, the two favourites for the Guineas.

Both have been aimed at the Derby instead of the easier NZ Oaks option and both have a great turn of foot, although La Crique has yet to be tested past 1600m.

The Perfect Pink was at Te Rapa (2000m) two weeks ago when while she was soundly beaten by Field Of Gold, who led and controlled the race while The Perfect Pink flew home.

Tomorrow their draws are reversed and jockey Opie Bosson believes his filly has the tactical speed to use barrier one.

While that won't see The Perfect Pink lead or maybe even trail, it should ensure she gets a good trip in the first half of the field and that makes her the horse to beat.

La Crique beat her over 1500m at Ellerslie on January 9 when maybe a shade fitter and was then dazzling in the Desert Gold at Trentham against her own sex.

She is an x-factor filly who has tended to race on the speed but whether her connections will want her pushed forward early from barrier nine, especially with the Derby two weeks away, could be crucial to deciding where she settles.

If La Crique can come from midfield and outsprint the boys and The Perfect Pink then she really is something special but punters will be wise to hold out for a price north of $4 to be backing her.

The Pike pair of Field Of Gold and Tutukaka can both win, with Field Of Gold a push button stayer who likes to roll forward while Tutukaka was excellent in the Karaka Classic Mile and has already contested the VRC Derby so should be ready for the step up to 2100m and beyond.

"They are both where they need to be and either could win but it is a very good field," says Pike.

White Noise has been largely foolproof and it would be just like training genius Murray Baker to pull of another major three-year-old race before retirement while Marchand, Te Toki and Nest Egg and even Regal Lion look genuine Guineas or Derby contenders so add real depth to what should be a perfect Derby trial.

But with the draw, the Richards-Bosson combo and 2000m at Te Rapa two weeks ago under her belt, The Perfect Pink deserves favouritism.