Horse racing: Chaotic weekend reveals perils of future betting

Sharp ‘N' Smart was an expensive flop on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

The brutal nature of futures betting was never more evident than on a chaotic weekend that left punters bruised and the spring plans for some of New Zealand’s best horses in disarray.

In the space of 24 hours the long-time futures favourites for no less than four Group 1 races have been withdrawn or are on the verge of being so as wet weather plays havoc with the campaigns of some of our thoroughbred elite.

The avalanche of punting pain started when Legarto, backed into from $8 to as short as $1.80 for the Arrowfield Plate at Hastings, was scratched on Saturday because of the expected heavy track.

Trainer Ken Kelso made the right call and Legarto and fellow class mare La Crique, also scratched because of the track, will probably race this week — but that isn’t much use to futures punters who don’t get their money back for non-starters, unless they qualify for the TAB’s Future Proof policy which can see up to $50 refunded.

Over the next 24 hours champion trainer Mark Walker and owners Te Akau then confirmed that both their favourites for the Guineas races at Riccarton next month, Tokyo Tycoon and Quintessa, won’t be heading south.

Quintessa has been put aside until the summer after heading the markets for the 1000 Guineas, while Tokyo Tycoon’s on-again, off-again 2000 Guineas campaign is officially over.

He was an expensive flop in the Hawke’s Bay Guineas on Saturday with the heavy track the only excuse his connections could offer but he now heads to the paddock so will miss the Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa (October 21) and the $600,000 Guineas on November 11.

He will now be set for the $1.5 million Karaka Millions 3-Y-O at Ellerslie on January 27.

Another Group 1 favourite whose campaign is now in doubt is Sharp ‘N’ Smart, the futures favourite for the Livamol Classic until his shocker in the Arrowfield on Saturday.

He dropped out to finish last and while a post-race vet check could find no issues, he will undergo a more thorough veterinary examination today.

“We don’t have any answers,” says co-trainer Graeme Rogerson.

“His recovery, both breathing and heart rate, after the race was as good as ever so we won’t know any more until after he has him checked out tomorrow [Monday].

“Michael [McNab, jockey] said he dipped on the home bend and just stopped but we can’t find anything wrong with him.

“So everything is up in the air at the moment and we won’t know about the Livamol or his Australian plans until we get the results back and have a team talk.”

The weekend wildness leaves Mustang Valley as $2.60 favourite for the Livamol, Friday’s impressive Te Rapa winner Crocetti into $2 for the 2000 Guineas and Molly Bloom the $5 favourite in an open market for the 1000 Guineas.

Their connections will be hoping futures favouritism doesn’t continue to be a poisoned chalice as every time a new horse ascends to the top of the markets for our biggest races this spring — including Giga Kick in the Everest — the rug gets pulled out from underneath them.



