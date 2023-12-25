Dazzled.

One of the keys to betting smart today will be checking track conditions before you start.

Pukekohe Park is a wonderful drying track but the difference between a Soft 5 and a Heavy track would be huge.

With that in mind, here are five bets for the day that can be competitive no matter what the footing:

1: Dazzled (R2, No.8): Has been flying, loves this track and small field helps. Rain wouldn’t be a disaster as she has won on a S7 and placed on H8.

2: Quintessa (R6, No.11): High-class and came from last for second in sprint home last start. Worked very well on Saturday morning and, while she needs luck, gets the first good draw of her career. Has won on heavy and soft so each way in a deep field.

3: Aegon (R9, No.1): Has raced far better horses than most of these for much of his career but this looks ideal. Big track, small field and Michael McNab suit and bonus is he can go on soft footing.

4: Johny Johny (R3, No.1): The 4kg claim of Triston Moodley is crucial as his reduced weight of 58kgs is not a huge handicap and he could be a uncontested leader. At his best can win because he gave Sacred Satono 5kgs and beat him three starts ago. If it rains, even better.

5: Wild Night (R4, No.5): Comeback galloper who was a star this time last year, beating a hot field this track and distance on this day. Well-weighted for a group 1 grade horse and has Opie Bosson to overcome potentially tricky draw. Has won heavy and soft.