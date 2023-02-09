Wild Night is taking on the older horses in tomorrow’s $450,000 Herbie Dyke over 2000m. Photo / Trish Dunell

The final dress rehearsal for tomorrow’s $300,000 BCD Sprint pleased and worried jockey Opie Bosson.

Because while the Group 1 magic man couldn’t have been happier with Imperatriz’s trackwork on Wednesday, he also realised one of his regular rides turned rival Maven Belle will take plenty of beating in tomorrow’s sizzling 1400m.

The pair worked together at Matamata, a change from Imperatriz’s recent major race prep in which she has worked with arch rival Levante. The latter instead worked with another Te Akau runner in Cote de Beaune.

Bosson was thrilled with Imperatriz’s work and suggested she may be in the best form of her career, as she will need to be as tomorrow’s field is also the strongest she has met.

“She was really sharp, the best I have felt her in trackwork,” said Bosson yesterday.

“I think she is in a really good space and fit after those last two wins.”

But three-year-old filly Maven Belle was impressive when finishing alongside her year-older stablemate, gaining even more respect from Bosson.

“She galloped really well, too, and I think she has come on since her last start as well.

“She is a good filly and really probably should be unbeaten and we all know she gets in to this on a light weight. So I think she will give plenty of the older horses something to think about.”

Maven Belle will carry 53.5kg tomorrow compared with the 57kg of the glamour girls Imperatriz, La Crique and Levante so Craig Zackey will take the mount.

She has barrier two which should ensure she sits handy to the speed but Imperatriz has barrier one and Bosson admits that could be tricky.

“She can be a bit tardy out from time to time so I will get her out as well as I can and try to stay handy but with the speed from horses such as Faithful Feat and Babylon Berlin, I am no chance of leading.

“But they should go at a good tempo so I am sure I will be able to get away from the rail and I actually think they will all get their chance.”

Bosson’s mid-week trackwork reports are some of the best intel in New Zealand racing, especially during premier race weeks when he sits on the best of the best for trainer Mark Walker.

So punters should take note when Bosson says Wild Night felt like a new horse when he rode him on Wednesday.

“He can be quite lazy but he was really bright and worked strongly, which is unusual for him,” he explained.

Wild Night is one of a trio of three-year-olds taking on the older horses in tomorrow’s other great weight-for-age race, the $450,000 Herbie Dyke over 2000m.

That step up in distance for him and Sharp ‘N’ Smart is their next step towards the $1 million NZ Derby on March 4, while Cruz Missile is on the same path but actually steps down in trip from winning over 2100m last start, having been allowed to miss the Waikato Guineas here last week.

Wild Night was a brave second to Prowess in the Karaka Classic Mile last start over 1600m, with Bosson suggesting that run proved he is ready for 2000m and in a race lacking tempo he should be able to settle handier than usual from barrier two.

“His barrier plus the extra distance should see him handier and the three-year-olds are going to be hard to beat,” said Bosson. “But is a really interesting race because those older horses are pretty tough so it might come down to luck in the running.”

Securing that luck for Wild Night is the job of in-form Michael McNab, with his 54kg weight just beyond Bosson, who rides Campionessa.

“I think Wild Night will be really hard to beat but I also think the mare [Campionessa] can go a big race.”