Horse racing: Bosson hoping for perfect Derby trial at Te Rapa

Opie Bosson celebrates his win aboard Dynastic in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie. Photo / Trish Dunell

Leading rider Opie Bosson is putting in the hard yards as he gets set to ride Gr.1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby (2400m) candidate The Perfect Pink in the Gr.2 Legacy Lodge Waikato Guineas (2000m) at Te Rapa on Wednesday.

The Perfect Pink will carry just 54.5kgs in the race, with Bosson working overtime to ensure he can make the weight for what on paper looks like a plum ride in both the Guineas and the Derby at Ellerslie on March 5.

The Perfect Pink comes into Wednesday's race off the back of a narrow defeat to Saturday's impressive Gr.3 Desert Gold Stakes (1600m) winner La Crique, with Bosson confident she has taken plenty of benefit from the run, her first since winning the Gr.1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton back in November.

"I think she (The Perfect Pink) will be greatly improved after her last run as it was her first race in two months and she just knocked up a little in the last 100m," he said.

"Mind you she did get beaten by a very smart filly in La Crique, who blitzed them at Trentham on Saturday to show just how good she is.

"You can't really take a line on The Perfect Pink from her trackwork as she gets beaten by everything, but she is screaming out for the 2000m and gets that for the first time on Wednesday.

"She is a very laid-back filly, who relaxes nicely in her races, so as long as there is some good speed in the race and I can get some cover from a wide gate (10), I think she is right up to winning the race.

"I'm doing it tough to make the weight, but I think she is a filly who is well worth it."

The Perfect Pink is currently the $2.50 Fixed Odds favourite for the Waikato Guineas, ahead of the unbeaten Taranaki galloper Shamus ($3) and Gr.2 Auckland Guineas (1600m) winner Dark Destroyer ($4.50).

She also shares favouritism for the New Zealand Derby at a $6 quote alongside Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) runner-up, Tutukaka.

Earlier in the day Bosson will be reunited with class mare Entriviere when the daughter of Tavistock goes around in an open 1000m trial before racing commences on the day.

Due to suspension Bosson missed the ride on the Jamie Richards-trained Entriviere in the Gr.1 Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham, where she finished fifth, and is keen to reunite with the Gr.1 Railway (1200m) winner.

"I worked Entriviere last week and she seemed bright and a very happy horse," he said.

"She didn't have a lot of luck at Trentham, so Jamie will be looking to just tick her over as she gets ready for the BCD Group Sprint (Gr.1, 1400m) at Te Rapa next month."

Bosson has been riding the crest of a wave over the summer and was at his brilliant best again on Karaka Million night when he claimed his fifth successive victory in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) aboard the Richards-trained son of Almanzor, Dynastic.

Bosson is a huge fan of the colt, although he believes there is plenty more talent in the juvenile ranks at Richard's Te Akau Racing barn.

"I have always been a huge fan of Dynastic and that is why I chose to ride him at Ellerslie," he said.

"He was a bit of a handful early on, but he won his second trial at Rotorua and it was like a lightbulb went off in his head as he became a totally different horse after that.

"It was as if he thought, right this is what being a racehorse is all about and from that day on he just went from strength to strength.

"The most appealing part is that he already looks like a classic three-year-old type, so I can't wait to see how he comes up next season.

"In saying that he was the best horse for me for the Karaka Million at the time, but Jamie has such strength in his two-year-olds I think there are several others that will step up as well.

"I also have a lot of time for a filly called I Choose You that I ran third on in the Eclipse Stakes (Gr.2, 1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year's day.

"She is very classy and I think she can put her hand up and win a good race this season."

-NZ Racing Desk