Horse racing: Being top jockey no sweat except for weight of expectation

Lupo Solitario winning at Te Rapa with Ryan Elliot in the saddle.

Kiwi jockey Ryan Elliot laughs when he sees himself on the list of the world’s best jockeys.

But the pride of being rated one of the leading riders of Group 1 winners (racing’s most elite level) acts as a far more important fuel in the darker times for the 24-year-old rider.

Elliot has ridden six different Group 1 winners in 2023, putting him 10th equal in the world this year, a list that contains all-time greats Ryan Moore (17), Joao Moreira (9), Frankie Dettori (8) and ex-pat Kiwi hero James McDonald (7).

“To see your name in a list like that helps when I struggle with my weight,” Elliot said.

On a normal day Elliot will walk around weighing more than 60kg while today he rides Lupo Solitario in the $175,000 Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa at 57kg.

If you think that doesn’t sound much try losing 3kg in two days. Almost every week, over and over again.

That means Elliot spent yesterday “having a sweat”, either in a sauna or even just a long bath and he ate a sum total of nothing. Zero.

“It is really hard sometimes and if it wasn’t for these good horses I don’t think I could keep going.”

Although some people may think riding stars such as Levante and Legarto wouldn’t be that taxing, Elliot has shown he can win Group 1s on horses who weren’t expected with cool rides on Pennyweka (NZ Oaks) and Ladies Man in last Saturday’s Livamol Classic at Hastings.

While he tries not to get carried away Elliot thanks Lupo Solitario, who goes into today unbeaten in two starts, could be his next good horse.

“He is so relaxed a kid could ride him,” says Elliot.

“He carries on like an old 10-year-old gelding so when he gets the hang of it and starts to work like a good horse he could be anything.”

While he has drawn ideally at barrier 2 in the 1400m Sarten, Elliot expects hot favourite Crocetti to cross to the lead and Lupo Solitario will have to play the hunter.

“If he can get the right run and let go that last 200m, I think we can get over top of him [Crocetti].”

The race is full of three-year-old talent and will be a deciding factor for most on whether they head to Riccarton for the 2000 Guineas next month, although trainer Danica Guy has already ruled that out for Lupo Solitario as huge summer and autumn goals beckon.

The Sarten will be the highlight of a Te Rapa meeting that has been boosted by the addition of the Sweynesse Stakes from last Sunday’s abandoned Rotorua meeting.

It is a cracker of a sprint boasting speed machine Johny Johny and millionaire galloper Riodini, who has spent the last years racing at the highest level in Sydney, back with former trainer Nigel Tiley and a good each way chance after winning a trial.

Trentham also hosts a strong meeting today with a good three-year-old race and the Thompson Handicap for the milers while at Caulfield it is not only Cup day but Matamata mare Skew Wiff attempts take-two of the start of her Australian career. She was scratched at the gates at Flemington two weeks ago but has undergone a week of barrier manner’s practice and was impressive at the jumpouts.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.