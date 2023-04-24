Horse racing: Australian jockey dies after race fall

Dean Holland after winning the Ords Motorcycles Maiden Plate at Ararat Racecourse on April 20, 2023 in Ararat, Australia. Photo / Getty.

Dean Holland after winning the Ords Motorcycles Maiden Plate at Ararat Racecourse on April 20, 2023 in Ararat, Australia. Photo / Getty.

Jockey Dean Holland has died after a race fall at Donald. He was 34.

Victorian Jockeys’ Association CEO Matt Hyland confirmed Holland’s passing saying the organisation is ‘incredibly devastated’ by the tragic death of the popular jockey.

Holland was treated by paramedics on course and an air ambulance was dispatched, however, tragically, he could not be saved.

In a statement, Victoria Police said: “Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a jockey in Donald on 24 April. The male was riding in a race at a track on Racecourse Road when he fell around 1.30pm. He was worked on by paramedics but sadly died at the scene. Work Safe have been notified and will investigate. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Racing Victoria and the Victorian Jockeys Association released a joint statement late on Monday afternoon, with confirmation from RV that Tuesday’s scheduled meetings at Flemington and Moe have both been called off ‘out of respect to Dean and the Holland family’.

A popular member within the riding ranks, Holland was a proud father of four young children with his wife Lucy.

The two-time Group 1 winner fell when his mount Headingley, who was racing in second place, veered in sharply and crashed through the inside rail and in doing so, brought down Alana Kelly’s mount Time To Rumble.

Kelly was uninjured.

According to the statement: “The race meeting was abandoned following the incident by order of RV stewards, who have also adjourned an inquiry into the incident to a date to be fixed.

“WorkSafe, with the cooperation of RV and the Donald Racing Club (DRC), will investigate the circumstances of the racing accident and Victoria Police will prepare a report for the coroner.”

RV CEO Andrew Jones and his VJA counterpart Matt Hyland both expressed their condolences to Holland’s family and friends.

“On behalf of the Victorian racing industry, I would like to extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Dean’s partner Lucy, his children, his family, friends and colleagues on the incredibly sad news of his passing,” Jones said.

“It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all are deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall.

“Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who won over 1000 races and was highly respected by his peers. He showcased his immense talent on the biggest stage last month when winning the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap at Flemington.

“Dean’s passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It is a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders.”

“The VJA and our members are incredibly saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend Dean Holland and extend our heartfelt condolences to his partner Lucy, his four children and his wider family,” Hyland said.

“Dean was a much-loved member of the riding group here in Victoria and when he travelled interstate, and his fellow riders will all be shattered at the shock news of his passing as we at the VJA are.

“Together with Racing Victoria, the Jockey Assistance Program will be wrapping its arms around the riding group and will be working to support Lucy and the Holland family both now and importantly into the future.”



