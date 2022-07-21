Allan Sharrock doesn't think Justaskme can beat Darci La Bella. Photo / Supplied

Weight has been enough to see New Zealand's winter training star Allan Sharrock turn his back on old mate Justaskme in tomorrow's $80,000 Ōpunake Cup.

Not that the local New Plymouth trainer doesn't think his rugged galloper can win the race of the weekend, it is just he can't have him as his top pick over stablemate Darci La Bella.

Both are last-start winners for Sharrock but 5kg separates them in the weights for the 1400m Listed race and that could feel like an awful lot at the end of a hard winter slog.

"I love the old horse [Justaskme] because he is just a bloody good horse," explains Sharrock.

"And I am not saying he can't win because he is a warrior and knows what it is all about.

"But I don't think he can give the mare [Darci La Bella] 5kg and beat her if they both get good runs.

"She is a very good mare and comes into this race so well placed in the weights.

"Her work both last Saturday and this week has been superb and I can see her sitting handy fifth or sixth and when she goes bang they will need to be good to keep up with her.

"So she is top pick but I will be telling Lisa (Allpress, jockey) not to look back if she hits the lead because the other fella will be charging late."

The Ōpunake Cup has attracted one of the best fields of the winter with plenty of either in-form or group performed horses but the most glaring anomaly is seeing perennial topweight Helena Baby down on 53kg in the race he won three years ago.

He has raced somewhat more dour than he used to this campaign since returning from a failed Hong Kong career but he simply won't know himself carrying the minimum instead of his usual 60kg topweight.

That comes about because of Justaskme's 101 rating compressing the weights and the rare sight of seven horses rated in the 90s in a winter handicap.

Helena Baby will never get a better chance to return to something like his best but the chances spread far wider than that, with in-form northerners Mont Ventoux and Oseleta both winning chances from down in the weights, with the predicted very heavy track probably suiting the former better.

Away from the feature race Sharrock suggests he can have a good day with the rest of his team.

He rates maiden Stevie Nix (R1, No3) an obvious chance but says his later maiden, Cherry Rose (R7, No 10) is also a handy chance even though she competes in a tough MAAT race. Sharrock also rates Aricina (R8, No5) a good chance.