Horse racing: All eyes on Bolt For Brilliance

Who wins tomorrow's NZ Trotting Free-For-All may come down to which version of Bolt For Brilliance turns up.

The two-time Harness Jewels winner is the best horse in tomorrow's sprint but has two very different personalities: the get up and go, I can trot a half (800m) in 54 seconds Bolt For Brilliance and the "this is all a bit boring I'd rather be somewhere else" Bolt For Brilliance.

Luckily for punters the second BFB doesn't rear his head very often, usually early in campaigns or when he is allowed to relax too much early, disengages and gets stuck in second gear.

The racey one can win today because that version of Bolt For Brilliance can show decent gate speed which, coupled with respect, could be enough to see him head to the marker pegs early in the group one trot and then trail loveable leader Majestic Man.

Sitting in the trail behind Majestic Man the 100 per cent Bolt For Brilliance would win.

Driver Jim Curtin has been looking after the exciting trotter for trainer Tony Herlihy, trapped in lockdown land, and says he expects an improved performance after Bolt For Brilliance's last start fifth.

"We were in trouble straight after the start when we went back and we should have gone forward," admits Curtin.

"But I think he will be handier this time and I also think he will be fitter."

That tips the scales in his favour over Majestic Man while Oscar Bonavena could end up in no-trotters land from his wide draw.

Another multiple group one winner looking for redemption today is Krug in the junior free-for-all and back to a mobile start he has the blinds on and driver Blair Orange has been instructed to send him to the front and don't look back.

If he is going to be the horse he promised last season he should win today. If not he raises questions about the depth of last season's three-year-old crop.