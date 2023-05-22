Horse racing: Akuta now certain of Auckland Cup start

Akuta. Photo / Supplied

No sooner had a surprising recovery put Akuta back in the frame for the Auckland Trotting Cup this Friday than his chances received another body blow.

The imposing four-year-old missed last Friday’s Roy Purdon Memorial at Alexandra Park because of a hoof abscess that burst out on the morning of the race and co-trainer Mark Purdon was initially concerned it wouldn’t heal in time for Akuta to take his place in this Friday’s group 1.

But after being re-shod to take pressure off the area where the abscess came out, Akuta has improved enormously and he was able to be fast worked on Monday morning.

“He was 99 per cent likely to make the race by Sunday morning and I am certain he will start now,” says Purdon.

“He worked 2400m this morning (Monday) but we didn’t go overly quick but he will work around 3:10 for 2400m on Wednesday and that will be enough to have him ready for Friday.”

Akuta is the most exciting young pacer in the country and already an established open class force, having won the Taylor Mile last start coming from near last.

While he beat Self Assured and Copy That on that occasion that was on April 21 and the fact he hasn’t raced since raises doubts he can be at his absolute best this Friday which is why Purdon is actually happy with his second line draw.

Akuta has drawn barrier 9 for the 3200m standing start but that is 1 on the second line, meaning technically he follows out stablemate Self Assured (barrier 1), although that is anything but an exact science in standing starts.

“I’d rather have him drawn down there than out wide,” says Purdon.

“With those slight concerns about his fitness I’d like to drive him covered up until late so I am happy enough to be drawn down on the markers.”

Purdon says barrier 1 is okay for favourite Self Assured as he has been beginning better from a standing start and he expects him to be improved by his second to Kango last Friday.

Self Assured just holds favouritism over Copy That, who has drawn barrier 7 but has shown by winning the last two New Zealand Cups from barrier 8 he knows how to use wide draws, working forward out of trouble early before assuming control and keeping up an even tempo.

Copy That hasn’t raced since finishing second to Self Assured in the Messenger on April 28 but trainer Ray Green is also unconcerned by his four weeks away from the track as he has raced well with similar gaps before, albeit not over 3200m.

Green will also have former Southland pacer The Big Lebowski as a surprise entrant in the Cup after he was an 11-length winner in a fast time on his Alexandra Park debut last Friday.

The Big Lebowski, who looks as his name would suggest, will be an Auckland Cup rarity by having his first ever standing start in the great race but will have the services of eight-time Cup winning driver Tony Herlihy.

Hot favourite Muscle Mountain has drawn perfectly at barrier 4 in the $180,000 Reharvest Rowe Cup 30 minutes before the Auckland Cup on Friday night.