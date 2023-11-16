Akuta may have been handed the New Zealand Free-For-All on a plate.

Akuta may have been handed the New Zealand Free-For-All on a plate.

Akuta looks to have been handed today’s $200,000 New Zealand Free-For-All on a plate of the scratching of his New Zealand Cup conqueror Swayzee.

Swayzee has been pulled out of today’s group 1 at Addington after not recovering well enough from his exertions on Tuesday so will head home to Australia to be set for the Inter Dominions in Queensland next month.

News of his impending scartching may have leaked out yesterday as Akuta was sensationally backed from an opening price of $2.30 into $1.40 and Swayzee drifted from $1.85 to $2.70 before his official scratching.

There is nothing to suggest that had anything to do with those close to Swayzee and may well have been a reation to the harness racing rumour machine suggesting he wouldn’t start, but Akuta now goes into today’s race a $1.20 favourite.

Trainer-driver Mark Purdon was confident he could lead and win today’s 1980m mobile even with Swayzee in the race and considering his domination over his local rivals this spring it is impossible to make a case against him today.

“He has come through Tuesday well and I thought we would lead even with Swayzee in the race,” says Purdon.

“But obviously him not being there helps.”

Swayzee’s scratching could embolden a driver like Ricky May on Beach Ball to press forward and have a crack for the lead but with Pembrook Playboy also scratched and Beach Ball drawn right next to Akuta is makes it very hard to cross him.

The Swayzee scratching obviously helps every horse who remains in the race but Mossdale Ben and Aardie’s Express, who now starts directly behind Beach Ball at two on the second line looks to have gained the most.