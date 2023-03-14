Horse racing: Aegon left exposed by wide draw

Kiwi trainer Andrew Forsman will roll the dice on Aegon getting a wild card entry into the A$5million All Star Mile next month.

Trainer Andrew Forsman liked everything about Aegon’s preparation for Saturday’s A$5 million All Star Mile in Melbourne until the barrier draw came out.

He thinks a tricky barrier eight is anything but ideal.

Aegon finds himself drawn outside favourites Alligator Blood (barrier 7), I’m Thunderstruck (5) and Mr Brightside (2), with potential leaders like Keats (4) also handy.

“It is a niggly draw,” Forsman told the Herald last night. “Eight doesn’t sound that bad with all the favourites drawn inside him it is a bit of a potential no-man’s land draw.

Draws aside, Forsman was thrilled with Aegon’s first look at The Valley yesterday in which he galloped strongly and handled the track well with rider Blaike McDougall.

McDougall may not be a regular on New Zealand-trained horses but has been in outstanding form since moving to Victoria 18 months ago, having previously won the NSW state-wide premiership.

“The horse is as good as we can have him and we just need some luck now,” says Forsman.

He will also have talented three-year-old Mr Maestro backing up from his last-start Australian Guineas failure at The Valley on Saturday, stepping up in distance to the 2040m of the Alister Clark Stakes.

Forsman has Saint Bathans racing at Warwick Farm in Sydney tomorrow, the four-year-old topweight in a R78 race with the trainer hoping for some rain to ease the track conditions.