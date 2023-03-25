The Highlanders celebrate a try against the Drua. Photo / Photosport

The Highlanders have shown the importance of squad depth.

It has been a difficult start to the Super Rugby season for Clarke Dermody’s side, who have been without several first-choice players due to injuries. However, the first-year head coach will be thrilled with what he has seen in recent weeks from his squad, backing up a 43-point effort in last weekend’s win over the Western Force with a 57-24 win over the Fijian Drua in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

The Highlanders went into the game without their top two hookers, with both Andrew Makalio and Rhys Marshall sidelined after suffering concussions last weekend, while Hugh Renton, Josh Timu and Thomas Umaga-Jensen were initially named to take on the Drua but did not feature in the game; adding to an already substantial list of absentees.

They then lost young midfielder Jake Te Hiwi – starting in place of Umaga-Jensen – to an ankle injury after just 12 minutes.

But the ‘next man up’ mentality was on full display, as a playmaking masterclass from Aaron Smith and Mitch Hunt steered a high-powered attack.

It didn’t start particularly well for the Highlanders. The Drua enjoyed a large period of possession early, and crashed over through halfback Frank Lomani to lead after 15 minutes.

It was prop Jermaine Ainsley who got the hosts on the board – scoring his first Super Rugby try in 78 appearances; crashing over from close range after a long passage inside the Drua 22.

He was followed over six minutes later by propping partner Ethan de Groot, and the Highlanders had found their rhythm.

In an open game, both sides enjoyed the spaces to move, however whenever the Highlanders got inside the Drua 22, Smith took over. Prioritising quick ruck ball, the Highlanders played a simple game around the ruck to speed things up and consistently caused defensive lapses.

Tries to Martin Bogado, Sam Gilbert, and Hunt followed as the Highlanders ran out to a 33-12 halftime lead despite losing Connor Garden-Bachop to a yellow card late in the stanza.

The story didn’t change in the second half as Smith continued to terrorise the Fijian defence and the veteran halfback scurried through a hole to score soon after the restart.

With plenty of running rugby from both sides for the fans to enjoy, the Fijians never stopped asking questions of their hosts, with a couple of tries in the half, however the Highlanders had too much firepower and ran out to a big win.

They have now scored 100 points across their last two games, and will take plenty of confidence into next weekend’s tilt against Moana Pasifika.

Highlanders 57 (Martin Bogado 2, Jermaine Ainsley, Ethan de Groot, Sam Gilbert, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar tries; Gilbert 5 cons, Millar con)

Fijian Drua 24 (Frank Lomani 2, Taniela Rakuro, Tevita Ikanivere tries; Kemu Valentini con, Lomani con)

HT: 33-12