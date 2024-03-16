The Crusaders slump to 0-4, their worst start in franchise history to a Super Rugby season, after being beaten by the Hurricanes. Video / Sky Sport

- The Highlanders have been beaten by the Brumbies 27-21 in Dunedin.

- The hosts opened the scoring with a Sam Gilbert penalty, before an impressive solo effort from No 8 Nikora Broughton put them further ahead. Broughton just beat out wing Timoci Tavatavanawai in diving for the ball after doing all the hard work to set the try up.

- The Brumbies hit back through fullback Tom Wright, who stretched out from close range to plant the ball over the line.

- A second Gilbert penalty pushed the lead out to 11-7 slightly before the break, but the Brumbies took the lead with a Corey Toole try early in the second half.

- The sides traded the lead after that; the hosts edging ahead with a try through a strong charge from captain Billy Harmon gave the hosts the lead again, before a Noah Lolesio penalty gave the Brumbies the lead back.

- They extended that through a lineout drive try through Lachlan Lonergan. The Highlanders kicked a penalty on the hooter to trim the gap to six and save a bonus point.