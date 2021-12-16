High Performance Sport New Zealand introduces new funding model backing 16 news sports

The Tall Blacks perform a haka before a 2019 Basketball World Cup game. Photosport

Basketball is the big winner from the latest High Performance Sport New Zealand investment round, with an increase of more than 500 per cent in annual funding.

Despite its wide demographic and massive participation numbers, it's a sport that has often been ignored by HPSNZ and other funding bodies, with the previous narrow focus on Olympic and World Championship success.

But that has changed, with HSPNZ committing to a new model, which will back a wider range of sports than ever before.

That is one of the most significant changes to the framework, in the strategy unveiled on Friday, which makes a transition from core funding to a more holistic model.

It means that 16 new sports – in the 'aspirational' category ' - will receive high performance investment, from Basketball to Water Polo, Diving to Touch Rugby.

Basketball's dividend is the most eye catching, with annual support of $1.1 million over the next three years, up from $200,000.

The previous investment model with Tier 1, 2 and 3 targeted sports and campaign funding for other sports has been revised.

Sports are either classified as 'Podium' (likely to succeed at pinnacle events) and 'Aspirational' (those previously classified as campaign sports and ones that inspire New Zealanders in different ways)

There are seven podium Olympic sports (Rowing, Cycling, Yachting, Athletics, Canoe Racing, Equestrian and Rugby Sevens) and three podium Paralympic sports (Para Athletics, Para Swimming and Para Cycling), along with 34 aspirational sports.

Rowing has been rewarded for its consistent success, with an annual increase of $1.58 million across the current Olympic cycle to almost $8 million per annum.

Yachting ($426,000), Canoe Racing ($425,000) and Triathlon ($335,00) have also received bumps, while Para Swimming and Para Cycling are funded for the first time.

Cycling's support has remained stable, though HSPNZ said the specific allocation of that investment within the Cycling New Zealand programme will be conditional on the outcome of the current Independent Inquiry.

The other most notable change sees funding guaranteed until Paris 2024, a shift from the previous model of assessing needs on a year by year basis.

"Confirming investment through to Paris 2024 will provide NSOs and their athletes with more financial security than the previous annual funding allocation. It will enable them to work towards pinnacle events with more certainty," said HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle.

HPSNZ also confirmed $7.4 million additional investment in wellbeing initiatives and $25 million in direct financial support for athletes through Tailored Athlete Pathway Support (TAPS), which replace the Performance Enhancement Grants (PEGs).

The change from PEGs to TAPS will see direct financial support for athletes increase from approximately $6.7 million in 2021 to $8.4 million in 2022, with a greater number of athletes supported.

HPSNZ will also invest $131 million directly into National Sporting Organisations (NSOs) over the next three years, an average of $43.7 million per annum.

Castle said the investment package is designed to maintain the targeted approach that has helped deliver ongoing international success for Kiwi athletes, while increasing support for the wellbeing of those in the system and investing in a wider range of sports to achieve results that inspire New Zealanders.

In addition to the $131 million, HPSNZ is investing $19 million into the provision of performance support services such as psychology, strength and conditioning, nutrition, medical, physiotherapy, massage therapy, and athlete life coaching, which support athlete wellbeing.

Wellbeing for athletes and all those in the high performance system is a priority in the allocated investment, with a further $7.4 million being allocated to wellbeing initiatives over the next three years.

Castle said HPSNZ will also be working with NSOs to improve mental health literacy and athlete voice throughout the system. "We want to empower athletes to have a voice and to be able to influence decisions that affect them. We will work with NSOs to ensure their athlete voice mechanism within the sport is fit for purpose as well as working to develop an effective system wide athlete voice mechanism."

"We acknowledge and understand more work needs to be done in this area and this investment and our ongoing work with sports aims to ensure performance environments empower and support individuals and allow them to thrive on and off the field of play."

Sports / NSOs included in this investment Announcement

Podium Sports (10) – Rowing, Cycling, Yachting, Athletics, Canoe Racing, Equestrian, Rugby 7s, Para Athletics, Para Cycling, Para Swimming.

Aspirational Sports (34) – Hockey, Basketball*, Triathlon, Swimming, Canoe Slalom, Gymnastics, Football, Boxing, Weightlifting, Beach Volleyball*, Water Polo*, Shooting, Surfing, Golf*, Tennis*, Diving*, Skateboarding*, Karate, Badminton*, Climbing*, Paralympics NZ, Para Canoe, Shooting Para Sport, Para Waka Ama*, Cricket, Rugby League (women)*, Squash*, Surf Life Saving, Bowls, Softball, Touch*, Motorcycling*, E Sports*, Orienteering*.

*New Sports for HPSNZ investment (i.e. did not receive HPSNZ core investment in 2021) This announcement does not include investment in:

• Snow Sports New Zealand, who are currently preparing for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

• Netball New Zealand, who have a four-year funding investment agreement which concludes at the 2023 Netball World Cup.