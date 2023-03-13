Athletics legend Dick Fosbury, the man who changed the style of high jumping, has died aged 76.
The American revolutionised the sport with the “Fosbury flop” when he won gold at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. Fosbury was the first to dive with his back towards the mat, with previous high jumpers doing the scissor-kick method.
“It is with a very heavy heart I have to release the news that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma,” Fosbury’s agent Ray Schulte said in a statement to AFP.
“Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world. A true legend, and friend of all!”
