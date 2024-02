Ardie Savea of New Zealand speaks with match referee Wayne Barnes during the Rugby World Cup final. Photosport

Ardie Savea of New Zealand speaks with match referee Wayne Barnes during the Rugby World Cup final. Photosport

Get all three sports-related questions of varying difficulty (easy, medium and hard) and you claim the Herald hat-trick.

Want more? Try all the Herald Hat-trick quizzes from this week:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday