We have world-leading scientists here in NZ who can advise on where there is evidence for what works and what needs further testing. AUT’s Brain Health Research Institute is involved in independent testing of new technologies, so we know if we can trust the companies’ claims or not.
Here’s the bigger picture: concussion isn’t just about sport. In fact, the leading cause of concussion in New Zealand is falls, not tackles. It happens to young children, adults, and older people alike.
What really makes the difference in concussion recovery is what we do about it. Recognising the signs. Seeking medical support. Resting the brain for the first day or two. Learning ways to recognise symptom triggers and manage the impacts. Getting support from free concussion services if needed and giving recovery the time it deserves. These basics, done well, are currently far more effective than any gadget on the market.
That’s why education matters so much. At Headway, that’s our focus: giving people the knowledge and confidence to act when concussion happens. Because the right early response makes all the difference.
And yes, the dream of a quick, reliable test is still alive – and we believe one day it will exist. But when it does, it will come after years of careful, robust research that has been independently reviewed. When that day comes, you’ll hear us shouting it from the rooftops.
Until then, be careful when you hear claims that there is a magic answer and check what scientific evidence there is for it.
Here’s the message we wish more New Zealanders knew: concussion is common, it can happen to anyone, and the right early response makes all the difference. Let’s focus on the practical steps we can take today to protect the one brain we each get for life.
Professor Alice Theadom is director of the AUT Brain Health Research Institute and Stacey Mowbray is the CEO of Headway, a concussion and brain-injury charity.