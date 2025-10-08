Head injuries require careful recovery. Illustration / Richard Dale

Last week’s news promised us the answer to concussion: a quick scan, a yes/no, problem solved. If that sounds too good to be true, it is.

And we get it. People want certainty. We hear every day from New Zealanders who are worried about concussion: parents, players, teachers, coaches and grandparents all desperate for a test that can give them clarity. We understand the need for hope. That’s why we want to share the facts, because protecting people and supporting recovery is what matters most.

But the truth is, we’re not there yet.

Let’s clear up the hype. Some of the recent coverage made it sound like a concussion could now be detected in a quick two-minute scan using a new product called Nurocheck. In fact, Nurochek isn’t a brain scanner or a standalone concussion test – it’s a simplified EEG (electroencephalogram), a tool that’s been used for decades to measure brainwaves. Its “FDA clearance” only allows it to be marketed as an EEG device to assist clinicians as part of a wider concussion assessment, not to replace one. Crucially, there’s still no robust, peer-reviewed evidence showing it can reliably diagnose concussion.

It’s great to see so many companies out there trying to find ways that technology can help with concussion diagnosis and recovery tracking. We want people pushing the boundaries, trialling new tools, and exploring new ideas. But we also want honesty with the public. No device should be promoted as a concussion test until the science is solid. Otherwise, we risk doing more harm by saying someone is fine when they are not, or vice versa.