An undefeated record over four games on Friday and Saturday proved enough to secure the Chapple Cup for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

An undefeated record over four games on Friday and Saturday proved enough to secure the Chapple Cup for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay have regained the Chapple Cup as limited over cricket champions for the Central Districts Cricket Association after the final round of matches on Sunday was washed out.

Rain in Palmerston North denied the Pay Excellence men's side the chance to play Nelson, who defeated them in last year's final.

But an undefeated record over four games on Friday and Saturday proved enough to secure the title as winners of a six-team Twenty20 round robin.

Will Clark was the star of games against Wanganui and Manawatū on Friday, with scores of 49 not out and 90 not out respectively helping Hawke's Bay to huge first-innings totals.

They made 198/5 against Wanganui in the first game then bowled them out for just 64 inside 13 overs.

A 28-run win over Manawatū on Friday afternoon proved to be a key result, with the hosts finishing second on the ladder with three wins from their four games.

Hawke's Bay picked up where they left off on Saturday morning by posting another big first innings total of 179/6 against Taranaki.

Opening batsmen Angus Schaw (40 off 25) and Christian Leopard (80 off 49) laid the foundation for what would eventually be a 26-run win.

The Hawke's Bay bowlers picked up regular wickets throughout Taranaki's chase, with Schaw, Todd Watson and Toby Findlay each nabbing two.

On Saturday afternoon, Hawke's Bay were put in to bowl first for the first time in the competition against Horowhenua-Kāpiti.

The change didn't slow them down though – Horowhenua-Kāpiti only made 99/8 in their 20 overs.

Watson picked up the best bowling figures with three wickets off his four overs, conceding just 10 runs.

He also helped steer Hawke's Bay home with the bat, finishing the run chase off with Dominic Thompson to secure a six-wicket victory.