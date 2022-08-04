Hawke's Bay Magpies head coach Josh Syms says this year's successes and failures will be all on this year's players. Photo / NZME

By Thomas Airey

There is a mixture of excitement and apprehension among the Hawke's Bay Magpies on the eve of a new NPC season.

On Friday morning the Magpies named their 23 to play reigning national champions Waikato in Hamilton on Saturday at 4.35pm.

Head coach Josh Syms said although most of the playing group have been together for several years, every team for a new campaign is a new team.

"Every team has a new identity, has their new space. We're pretty keen on these guys forging their own direction," he said.

Syms said while they can take from the experiences of recent seasons, this year's successes and failures will be all on this particular group.

"This team has got to forge its own legacy."

Former assistant coach Syms took over the top job for 2022 with Mark Ozich departing after four years at the helm.

Australian attack coach Brock James is the new face in the brains trust, joining Hawke's Bay after 15 years in Europe as a player and coach.

Syms said he has brought a new flavour to the group even though much of the Magpies' attack will be similar in structure.

"I think the boys are pretty excited [by the freshness], sometimes a little bit of change is as good as a holiday," the head coach said.

There has also been some turnover in personnel with new recruit Nick Grigg named to start at centre against Waikato in his Hawke's Bay debut.

The 29-year-old Wellingtonian's professional rugby career took off in Scotland, where he played six years for Glasgow Warriors and won nine caps for the national team.

Syms warned would-be tacklers not to be fooled by the 178cm, 90kg Grigg's relatively small stature and said he is explosive through contact with quick feet.

"He's very dynamic, actually his best element is people underestimate him really," the coach said.

Grigg got the nod at 13 from a crowded midfield corps that includes substitute Ollie Sapsford, Dennon Robinson-Bartlett, Kienan Higgins and Stacey Ili along with versatile Samoan internationals Danny Toala and Neria Foma'i, who start at second five eighths and left wing.

Syms said competition for places is a good thing and there is plenty of it in the backline.

"It brings out the best in people but as coaches we've got to balance that with giving people opportunities to shine," he said.

"Everyone will get their opportunity and then we get to a stage where we've got to pick the best team."

New recruit Chase Tiatia will make his debut at fullback against Waikato with Lolagi Visinia named to the bench.

The other debutant is Tyrone Thompson who is set to replace starting hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes off the pine.

First five eighths Lincoln McClutchie has been ruled out by Covid protocols so Caleb Makene starts in the 10 jersey.

Saturday's Lineup

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. Kianu Kereru-Symes

3. Joe 'Apikotoa

4. Isaia Walker-Leawere

5. Tom Parsons (c)

6. Devan Flanders

7. Solomone Funaki

8. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u

9. Brad Weber

10. Caleb Makene

11. Neria Foma'i

12. Danny Toala

13. Nick Grigg

14. Jonah Lowe

15. Chase Tiatia

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Lolani Faleiva

18. Joel Hintz

19. Bryn Evans

20. Sam Smith

21. Ereatara Enari

22. Ollie Sapsford

23. Lolagi Visinia