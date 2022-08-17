Hawke's Bay Magpies clipped 18-13 by Otago in Dunedin

Otago's Josh Ioane makes a run against Hawke's Bay at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke's Bay Magpies suffered their first loss of the 2022 NPC season on Wednesday night, going down 13-18 to Otago in Dunedin.

Hawke's Bay made lots of changes for their second game of three in ten days and made too many errors to threaten the hosts.

Blindside flanker Sione Tuipulotu was penalised for offside less than two minutes into his Magpies debut but Otago's Cameron Millar missed the resulting shot at goal.

A few more disciplinary lapses and handling errors allowed the hosts to monopolise possession and territory over the opening 15 minutes.

Hawke's Bay's defence held firm and openside Josh Kaifa forced a penalty for holding on to allow them their first attack.

Tyrone Thompson threw to a five metre lineout and got in the boot of a rolling maul to get the game's opening try.

Both teams continued to struggle for consistent attack with the Magpies coughing up possession but disrupting Otago's set piece play on defence.

Otago's territory advantage paid off in the 29th minute when number eight Rupeni Tamani won a penalty for holding on and Millar kicked their first three points.

Hawke's Bay undid much of their good defence soon after when miscommunication between Tuipulotu and prop Mark Braidwood left a big hole in the line for Josh Ioane to score an easy try.

The Magpies rode another lineout drive into Otago's red zone before the hosts were penalised for offside a couple minutes before halftime.

Hawke's Bay were happy to take three points through fullback Harry Godfrey's boot and go into halftime tied at 10-all.

The deadlock lasted less than five minutes before a Millar 50/22 kick gave Otago a five metre lineout from which hooker Ricky Jackson scored a try.

Hawke's Bay withstood more attacking pressure then built back into the game through consecutive penalties towards the hour mark.

Handling errors continued to cost them and Millar missed a shot from halfway after the Magpies were caught offside in the 64th minute.

The first five eighths made no mistake from 25 metres out shortly after with his penalty goal giving Otago a two-score lead.

Godfrey broke past the 22 metre line and Hawke's Bay had some good attacking phases before yet another knock on with 10 minutes remaining.

The Magpies kept the pressure on and Otago lock Josh Hill received a yellow card for a cynical penalty on defence.

Lolani Faleiva had a try scrubbed off for a knock on at the base of a preceding ruck with five minutes to play.

Godfrey slotted a penalty goal with the penultimate play and Hawke's Bay made it over halfway after the hooter but lost the ball and had to settle for a losing bonus point.

The Magpies will hope to make amends against winless Manawatū in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Otago 18 (Ioane, Jackson tries; Millar 2/4 pens, 1/2 cons)

Hawke's Bay 13 (Thompson try; Godfrey 1/1 con, 2/2 pens)

HT: 10-10