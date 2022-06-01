From left Val Marshall, 92, Lance Lyall, 13, and Henrietta Scott, 17, on the greens at Hastings' Kia Toa Bowling Club ahead of its centennial this weekend. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Kia Toa Bowling Club will have almost both ends of its era covered when it stages its centennial in Hastings at the weekend.

Among those preparing for the celebrations, including a centennial roll-up on Saturday, are eldest member Val Marshall, 92, and the youngest, 13-year-old Lance Lyall.

Also among the gathering will be the club's current most-promising bowler in 17-year-old Henrietta Scott. She is just two years into her five-year junior career but already with centre titles to her name, including the senior champion-of-champions pairs and with much more experienced clubmate Natasha Grimshaw now heading for a national tournament in Christchurch in August.

The centennial marks yet another milestone for the club, which has been based in St Aubyn's St West since it first had a green and clubhouse, within months of being formed in 1922.

It started with an informal meeting in the Rialto Tearooms on May 26, the forming of the foundation committee just four days later, including deciding to take up an offer from "Mr Donovan" to purchase the land for 1000 pounds, and incorporation, with a set of rules, on July 17 - a gestation of less than eight weeks.

Compiling a history based on material from the 50th and 75th jubilees appended by more recent events, patron and former secretary Don Clark records two greens were constructed over the next two months, including the sinking of an artesian well, and two teams were in September entered in the Hawke's Bay centre's District Shield competition.

The clubhouse was built and the official opening was held on February 3, 1923, in the presence of the growing number of members and bowlers from all of the region's clubs, from Waipawa to Napier.

Significant other steps included the incorporation of croquet within that first year, and an annual meeting in July 1923, at which the club acclaimed its first life member, and within another year Sunday play was allowed.

It wasn't all plain bowling, though. Finances were always an issue, including members at the third AGM agreeing to a 10 shillings levy to pay the interest at the bank.

In 1941 a telephone was finally installed at the club, after some years of debate, including a Special General Meeting just two years earlier when just 11 members were in favour, but the club rolled on. Fast-forward to 1956 and there was a decision to install lights on the rinks, then the 1970 decision leading to a licensed bar to help with funds, and the 2015 decision to sell advertising space on the fences, and the extension three greens and artificial surfaces.

But among all the achievements, of which many modern sports clubs could barely dream – at least in terms of the limited time taken – Clark finds space for the "remarkable achievement in the club's 100th year.

The teenaged Scott had won the club's first-year singles and in addition to the Champion-of-Champion honour was a member of the club team that won the Hawke's Bay Women's Open Triples.

The centennial opens with Meet and Greet from 4pm on Friday, with Bowls New Zealand Community and Club bowls manager Chris Lander present. The centennial roll-up will take place from 1pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, and a centennial lunch will be held on Sunday the Hastings Rugby and Sports Elwood Function Centre.