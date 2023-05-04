Harness racing rivalry resumes at Addington

Merlin wins the Harness Million. Photo / Alex Park

The harness racing rivalry that could headline coming seasons resumes at Addington tomorrow with stable confidence for one of the protagonists reaching a new level.

While the Self Assured-Copy That battle dominates the current open-class landscape and trotting fans hope Bolt For Brilliance returns from injury later this year to resume his rivalry with Muscle Mountain, the future may belong to Don’t Stop Dreaming versus Merlin.

The three-year-olds have only met twice, with one win apiece, and have divided every major race they have contested between them.

Merlin looks the faster of the pair but Don’t Stop Dreaming may be the better stayer. However, while the latter has only raced once this year after a December setback, Merlin has been on a winning rampage that included the Harness Million and Northern Derby.

Their rivalry has the classic storylines, co-trained by legendary brothers Barry Purdon (Merlin) and Mark (Don’t Stop Dreaming) and they are by two of the modern-day greats but very different stallions in Art Major and Bettors Delight.

Add in North vs South and you get the idea.

They are only contesting a heat of the Sires’ Stakes at Addington and had to draw the outside two barriers on the front line so there is the usual punter-beware aspects of any lead-up race to a much bigger target a week later.

But while Merlin’s co-trainer Scott Phelan admits tactics and intent could win tomorrow’s race, he is also adamant Merlin is better than ever.

“I can’t really explain why but he almost feels like he has grown up this campaign,” says Phelan.

“He has a real attitude about him, nothing colty, just like he knows he is the best.

“His work has been great but he seems stronger and just better.

“It is hard to work out what that means for this week because it is only a lead-up race and tactics will be interesting but I’d imagine at some stage both he and Don’t Stop Dreaming will be up there.”

Phelan says stablemate Sooner The Better is also in the zone for tomorrow but his second-line draw takes away his gate speed weapon.

Tomorrow’s meeting also contains the Uncut Gems races, which were started as Harness Jewels consolations and are a prime autumn target for those who have yet to win the big time.

One of the hottest favourites for those is in the open male pace where Anything Goes, already a promising pacer, is odds-on as he is now trained by the All Stars.