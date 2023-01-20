Sarah Hirini and Stacey Fluhler will return for the Black Ferns Sevens this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens will receive an experience boost this weekend, with several of the team’s stars returning for the first time in the 2023 World Series.

After missing the opening two events of the campaign in Dubai and Cape Town last December, Sarah Hirini, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe will line up in Hamilton this weekend for the campaign’s resumption.

The quartet were all part of the Black Ferns’ successful Rugby World Cup run last year, committing to the 15-a-side team following the Sevens World Cup earlier in the year.

All four played starring roles in the tournament, but are unable to resume their places in the 15-a-side game in Super Rugby Aupiki given the sevens series is back in full swing and events clash with the Aupiki schedule – which begins in late February.

Of the Black Ferns Sevens side lining up for this weekend’s event in Hamilton, five featured in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition. None of those five will feature in this year’s competition, although Tenika Willison will make her debut in the competition, joining Chiefs Manawa for their campaign. Willison, who won gold with the Black Ferns Sevens at the Tokyo Olympics, will be released from the squad at the end of this month, after their tournament in Sydney.

Tyla Nathan-Wong, who played for the Blues, said it was a bit disappointing the players couldn’t do both, but as contracted sevens players they had a job to do with the World Series back in full swing.

“For me, sevens has been my main form of rugby since I made the team back in 2012. So, for me as a contracted sevens player, we have to initially choose sevens,” Nathan-Wong said.

“At the same time, it’s just about having conversations with coaches if you were to go play 15s and need that change. It’s tough at times, but at the end of the day, you’re contracted and have a job to do. I love sevens; I love travelling the world with this team and getting the opportunities that we do through this sport.

“You are a little bit gutted that you can’t play in the Aupiki comp, because that was so much fun. I absolutely loved my time playing there, being in a different environment where you get to learn, meet new people, and experience new things with a different team, it just helps you grow even more. But I know with the girls who are playing, it’s going to be a fierce competition.”

The Black Ferns Sevens return to the park this weekend for just the second time in a full tournament in Hamilton, looking to pick up where they left off in December.

Despite a youthful and relatively inexperienced team, the side claimed silver and gold at the first two events of the campaign to sit as joint leaders in the standings, alongside Australia, heading into their home tournament.

The tournament will run alongside that of the men with two fields being used to accommodate the near 80 matches to be played over the weekend at Waikato Stadium.

Black Ferns Sevens: Sarah Hirini (c), Stacey Fluhler, Niall Guthrie, Michaela Blyde, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Alena Saili, Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Risileaana Pouri-Lane, Jorja Miller, Tenika Willison.

All Blacks Sevens: Sam Dickson (c), Brady Rush, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Amanaki Nicole, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Che Clark, Sione Molia, Roderick Solo, Regan Ware.