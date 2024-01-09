Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was crowned Sportswoman of the Year and Supreme Winner 2023. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Fox, the Warriors, former All Blacks coach Ian Foster, and Dame Lisa Carrington are among the 30 finalists named for the 61st Halberg Awards.

This year’s finalists across six categories were voted by a panel of former elite athletes and coaches, sports administrators, and sports media from 76 nominations received from sports organisations and an independent nominations board for their achievements in 2023.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 14, at Spark Arena in Auckland. The awards will be broadcast free-to-air from 8pm on Sky Open and Sky Sport.

All finalists for sportswoman, sportsman, team and para-athlete/team are eligible for the supreme award. During the event, the leadership award and New Zealand’s favourite sporting moment will also be announced.

Last year, snowboarding star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was awarded New Zealand’s supreme sporting honour for 2022 after becoming the 60th Supreme Halberg Award winner.

Since its establishment in 1963 by the late Sir Murray Halberg ONZ, the Halberg Awards have recognised New Zealanders for their athletic feats. More than just a celebration, the awards serve as the main fundraiser for the Halberg charity, to support the work of Halberg’s legacy of ensuring equal sporting and recreation opportunities for young individuals with physical disabilities.

Sportswoman of the Year

Courtney Duncan (motocross), Ellesse Andrews (cycling-track), Erika Fairweather (swimming), Dame Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snow sports).

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Gate (cycling-track), Ardie Savea (rugby-union), Paul Coll (squash), Ryan Fox (golf), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport).

Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year

Anna Taylor (Para cycling), Cameron Leslie (Para swimming and wheelchair rugby), Danielle Aitchison (Para athletics), Lisa Adams (Para athletics), Nicole Murray (Para cycling).

Team of the Year

All Blacks (rugby-union), All Black Sevens (rugby-sevens), Black Ferns Sevens (rugby-sevens), New Zealand Warriors (rugby-league), Women’s K4 500m (canoe racing).

Coach of the Year

Cory Sweeney (rugby-sevens), Gordon Walker (canoe racing), Ian Foster (rugby-union), Lars Humer (swimming), Sean Thompson (snow sports).

Emerging Talent

Erice Van Leuven (cycling-mountain bike), Julian David (climbing), Lucia Georgalli (snow sports), Milly Clegg (football), Tara Vaughan (canoe racing).