Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak with a 'Z' symbol on his singlet. Photo / Claro Sports

Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak with a 'Z' symbol on his singlet. Photo / Claro Sports

A Russian gymnast faces disciplinary action after appearing to wear Russian war symbol while standing on the podium next to a Ukrainian rival at a World Cup event in Doha.

Ivan Kuliak finished third in the parallel bars final, behind Ukraine's Illia Kovtun.

Kuliak had a 'Z' taped across the front of his shirt which is a victory symbol seen on tanks taking part in the Ukraine invasion and also reportedly worn by Vladimir Putin's supporters.

The symbol covered the Russian flag which has been barred from appearing.

According to reports when Kovtun took to the top step to receive his gold medal, he shook hands with second-placed Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan but did not acknowledge Kuliak.

Gold medallist Illia Kovtun of Ukraine alongside Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak. Photo / Claro Sports

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed it will investigate Kuliak's actions.

"The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," a statement said.

"The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on 4 March. From 7 March 2022. Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions."